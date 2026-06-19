Austin Powers Cast Reunites in New Ad Amid Spoof Comedy Revival

Cast members from the Austin Powers series appear in a Verizon commercial, fueling speculation about a fourth film as the spoof comedy subgenre sees a major resurgence with reboots and new sequels.

A few of the original cast members from the beloved Austin Powers film series have reunited for a new Verizon commercial, sparking fresh excitement and signaling a broader resurgence of the spoof comedy subgenre.

The spoof film landscape has historically delivered iconic comedies such as Airplane! , The Naked Gun, Young Frankenstein, Spaceballs, and Scary Movie. Among these, the Austin Powers franchise-a parody of James Bond films-has stood out as a cultural touchstone. The original 1997 film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, starred Mike Myers in the dual role of the groovy spy Austin Powers and his arch-nemesis Dr. Evil.

It earned $67 million worldwide and was followed by two massively successful sequels: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) grossed over $313.7 million, and Goldmember (2002) brought in nearly $296.9 million. The recent Verizon ad features Myers as Dr. Evil, alongside Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina, Rob Lowe as a young Number Two, and Seth Green as Scott Evil. While the commercial is not a new film, it coincides with mounting speculation about a fourth installment.

During an appearance on Trevor Noah's World Cup Watch Party, Myers was asked by a fan about the possibility of Austin Powers 4 and simply replied, "Yes.

" This, combined with the commercial, suggests the franchise may indeed be preparing for a comeback-a movement that reflects the renewed vitality of spoof comedies. The spoof comedy subgenre is undeniably experiencing a renaissance. Recent years have seen new entries from several classic franchises. The Naked Gun reboot in 2025, starring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., was both a critical and commercial success, scoring an 87% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing over $102.1 million worldwide.

Similarly, the Scary Movie series returned in 2026 with its sixth installment, bringing back the Wayans brothers who had departed after the second film. Despite mixed reviews, the film opened strongly with $55 million domestically and $105.5 million worldwide in its debut, ultimately earning more than $176.6 million globally. Looking ahead, a new Spaceballs sequel, Spaceballs: The New One, is scheduled for 2027.

It will welcome back original stars like Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, and Mel Brooks, while introducing new talent such as Lewis Pullman and Keke Palmer. Directed by Josh Greenbaum and written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, the film parodies the enduring Star Wars saga and is poised for strong box office performance given the original's cult status and the franchise's broad appeal.

Given this momentum, a fourth Austin Powers film would likely be a monumental hit. The franchise has maintained a loyal fan base over the past two decades, with its characters, quotes, and aesthetic remaining embedded in pop culture. Nostalgia for the series is high, and audiences have consistently shown appetite for revivals of beloved comedies. The success of Scary Movie further underscores that spoof comedies can draw large audiences, especially when they blend nostalgia with fresh elements.

While an official announcement for Austin Powers 4 has not been made, the convergence of the Verizon ad, Myers's affirmative comment, and the broader trend of spoof revivals makes its potential development highly plausible. Such a film would not only capitalize on the subgenre's resurgence but could also become a defining comedy release of its era, bridging generations of fans and delivering the signature humor that made Austin Powers a global phenomenon





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