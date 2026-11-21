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The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash on North Interstate 35 that left another driver injured earlier this year.

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash on North Interstate 35 that left another driver injured earlier this year. According to APD, officers arrived to find that one of the drivers had fled the scene. The other driver, a woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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Before the suspected driver left, the injured woman was able to take photographs of her and the vehicle she was driving, a black 2004 Porsche SUV. Despite investigating the crash, detectives have not been able to positively identify or locate the woman, police said. The suspect is described as a Black woman in her early 60s, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build.

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Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the crash is asked to contact APD's Highway Enforcement Unit at 512-974-4478 or email Detective Eric Bauer at21 alleged cartel members indicted in massive federal investigation spanning Texas, MexicoOklahoma mother receives 7 life sentences after 11-year-old gives birth to stepdad's baby An Oklahoma mother has been sentenced to seven life sentences after she was found guilty of enabling child sexual abuse and child neglect. The case began in Augu