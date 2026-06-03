Austin Pets Alive! receives over 1,500 lbs of pet food donations for its community pantry

The Austin Pets Alive! community pantry has grown by 1,500 lbs of pet food thanks to local and national donations.The animal rescue organization says that 1,572

The Austin Pets Alive! community pantry has grown by 1,500 lbs of pet food thanks to local and national donations. The animal rescue organization says that 1,572 lbs of pet food was donated to its PASS Community Pantry, which provides about 4,000 lbs of pet food monthly to community members in need, feeding about 300 pets each month.

The organization says that donations to the pantry came from people both locally and nationally, as well as from local businesses. Austin police have arrested a man they say has been targeting Royal Blue Grocery stores for eight years, according to an arrest affidavit. Tyroan Jakeil TelemacqA man found dead in a trash can in South Austin over the weekend has been identified as 59-year-old Duc Vo.

According to police, his death is being investigatedTexas State University is sending condolences to the family and friends of a student who the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office says was fatally shot by a deputyA vehicle was struck by a train in Buda Tuesday morning after the driver fell asleep at the wheel, according to police. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. onCentral Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs fr





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