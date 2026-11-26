The Minnesota Twins should give Austin Martin a more selective running plan in 2027. His ability to reach base can help a crowded lineup, but his stolen-base de

The Minnesota Twins should give Austin Martin a more selective running plan in 2027. His ability to reach base can help a crowded lineup, but his stolen-base decisions need to preserve more of those opportunities.

Martin stole 12 bases in 2026 and was caught eight times. That translates to a 60% success rate, a figure that deserves attention when Minnesota evaluates what he can provide from the bench.makes that evaluation important. A reserve needs to contribute in limited opportunities. Better choices on the bases could help Martin do that without changing his swing or requiring another acquisition.

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Minnesota Twins outfielder Austin Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Martin finished with a .228/.341/.315 slash line and 45 walks in 358 plate appearances. His batting average and three home runs made his offensive limitations easy to identify. His patience remained useful.