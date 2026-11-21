Updating who's in and who's out for the Crimson Tide against the Mocs at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Nov 21, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Austin Mack warms up before the game with Chattanooga at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectOne week after the Alabama backup quarterback was expected to take the field against Vanderbilt only for Keelon Russell to take back his spot at the last minute, Mack will finally get his chance against Chattanooga, per Yea Alabama.

Russell will get to take the week to recover from the ankle injury he suffered against LSU two weeks ago, as Alabama's top priority is his health for the Iron Bowl and postseason. Alabama and Chattanooga are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. CT on SEC Network+. Since there is no SEC availability report for today's game, we will have updates throughout the day on which players are active and injured as things unfold.

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No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. Russell is dressed and has been warming up on the field alongside the rest of the quarterbacks.

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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.