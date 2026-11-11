Austin Jewish Film Festival Highlights Grossinger's and Woody Guthrie Legacy

The Austin Jewish Film Festival returns for its 24th year, featuring screenings of documentaries about Grossinger's resort and Woody Guthrie with live musical performances.

Festival director David Finkel joined We Are Austin to preview the upcoming festivities of the Austin Jewish Film Festival, highlighting key screenings and explaining why this cultural event remains a vital experience for movie lovers. Now in its 24th year, the festival continues to bring audiences together through films that explore Jewish life, history, culture, and identity.

Opening Night Celebrates Grossinger's History

The festival opens with a documentary exploring the famous Grossinger's resort in New York's Catskill Mountains. This historic venue was part of the Borscht Belt and helped inspire the setting of Dirty Dancing while serving as an important gathering place for generations of visitors. The resort also played a significant role in entertainment history by launching the careers of comedians and performers, including Jerry Seinfeld.

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Finkel explained that opening night will include a special reception before the screening. Attendees can enjoy live music from the 1950s and 1960s along with deli-inspired food, all included with admission. This immersive approach allows viewers to step into the era depicted in the film before watching it on screen.

Holocaust Survivor Story Features Live Piano

Another featured film, Hold On to Your Music, brings a powerful story centered on the role of music during one of history's darkest chapters. The film follows the story of a young girl who escaped Nazi persecution through the Kindertransport, an effort that brought Jewish children to safety in the United Kingdom before World War II. Her love of music helped shape her future and inspired her daughter, acclaimed Steinway pianist Mona Golabek, to carry that legacy forward.

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The story was previously adapted into the stage production The Pianist of Willesden Lane and now comes to audiences through film. For this special festival presentation, Golabek will perform a 20-minute piano set before the screening, followed by a Q&A with attendees. The festival worked with Steinway Gallery to bring a Steinway piano to the event to ensure an authentic musical experience.

Closing Night Honors Woody Guthrie's Heritage

The festival will conclude with a screening of Dust Bowl and Jewish Souls, a documentary exploring the unexpected connections between American folk legend Woody Guthrie and Jewish culture. Finkel shared that Guthrie's second wife was Jewish and that his mother-in-law was an influential Yiddish poet. Their creative relationship helped inspire a fascinating musical and cultural connection that the film examines in depth.

Adding a special Austin connection, Guthrie's granddaughter, musician Sarah Lee Guthrie, will perform a 45-minute set of Guthrie music before the screening. The evening will feature a nightclub-inspired atmosphere, followed by the film and a panel discussion with Sarah Lee Guthrie, the film's director, and a Yiddish guest from the University of Texas. Finkel explained that the special event came together after he learned that Sarah Lee Guthrie lives in Austin.

Free Short Films Showcase Independent Talent

One of the festival's highlights is the opportunity to hear directly from filmmakers about their creative journeys and the stories they bring to life. This year's festival also features two free short-film programs, giving attendees even more opportunities to experience independent filmmaking without additional cost. These discussions offer attendees a chance to gain additional insight into the films, ask questions, and explore the ideas behind the stories.

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Saturday's program will showcase graduating films from an Israeli film school, with two young filmmakers traveling from Israel to participate. The selection includes animation and live-action projects, along with a special guest from the hair and makeup industry. Monday afternoon's free program will feature five short films, including two Texas productions, one from Austin and another from the Dallas area.

A stop-motion animator will also attend the Monday event, and two films will make their world premieres. Whether you are a longtime festival attendee or discovering it for the first time, the event welcomes movie lovers interested in compelling storytelling and meaningful conversations. Closing night serves as a celebration of the films, filmmakers, and conversations that make the Austin Jewish Film Festival a special part of the city's cultural calendar.