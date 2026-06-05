Austin ISD athletes say proposed water polo cut unfairly targets them amid budget cuts

Some student athletes say they are being singled out as district leaders propose discontinuing water polo to save money asAustin ISD is working to save $181 mi

The district is considering cutting its water polo program, a move that would save $89,000, according to a line-by-line list of proposed reductions that cites “low participation” as the reason the sport could be discontinued.

Some student athletes say they are being singled out as district leaders propose discontinuing water polo to save money as Austin ISD is The district is considering cutting the water polo program, a move that would save $89,000, according to a line-by-line list of proposed reductions. The public document cites “low participation” as the reason the sport could be cut next year.

Students on the Anderson High School water polo team said they were blindsided by the proposal and are now trying to persuade the district to find room for before the school board’s final vote on June 18.

“No idea it was coming. It really caught me by surprise,” said Jake Roberts, a senior at Anderson High School. Roberts said he has played water polo his entire high school career. Roberts was among parents and students who stood in a packed room at the AISD Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday night after learning the program would be cut earlier this week.

“It was quite an upsetting night. I can’t lie,” Carmen De La Sierra, a junior at Anderson High School told CBS Austin of the night she learned her team may be eliminated from the school.

“It’s really frustrating that your sport, the sport that you love so much is the only one that’s getting cut,” she said. Anderson students argue participation is higher than the district’s description suggests, saying there are 30 students on their teams alone, and that teams at several other district high schools would also be affected if the program is discontinued. Superintendent Matias Segura said the district faces difficult decisions because of the size of the budget deficit.

“We have zero options and we do not have the ability to not address this head on,” Segura said during Thursday's board meeting. “Every single thing that we have brought forward has been scrutinized. We have gone into the details of the need, of the impacts, which is why in each and every expense there is not a homogeneous solution applied to the entire district,” he said.

With two weeks until the school board makes a final decision, junior and senior water polo players said they want district leaders to revisit the cuts.

“I just hope that you will hear from our community and you will hear the outcry,” Roberts said. “I just really hope that they will fairly do cuts across all sports and not just ours. ” The Anderson High School Water Polo Booster Club argues the sport requires limited cost to the school. It wants to meet with the district to find a solution that doesn't require dissolving the water polo teams entirely.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees is set to take the budget proposal to a final vote on June 18. Parents at an Austin Montessori school are calling for accountability after they say school leadership failed to notify families that a THC lollipop was found iA woman who was shot in the driveway of a Maryland home has died, and police said her ex-boyfriend was later found dead in South Carolina.

Texas Softball secured its second consecutive Women's COllege World Series championship on Thursday after beating Texas Tech 4-1 in Oklahoma City. Austin Swappin', live music, Round Rock Pride, Waterloo Greenway, MACC reopening and more. Here's what's happening across Central Texas this weekend.





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