Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore Memorial Day Sale Details

Explore a one-day sale at Lake Creek, South Austin, and San Marcos ReStore locations for 15% off all items. Discover discounted donated merchandise and vintage finds while supporting a mission to build affordable housing.

Today on We Are Austin, Jadyn Bailey joined Sierra Waggoner to share details about the upcoming Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore Memorial Day Sale happening across all three Central Texas locations.

Shop at the Lake Creek, South Austin, and San Marcos ReStore locations for a one-day sale, offering 15% off all items. The sale includes discounts on donated merchandise and the store's popular red tag inventory. All proceeds support building affordable housing in Austin. Follow Austin Habitat ReStore social media for inventory previews and sneak peeks





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Austin Habitat For Humanity Restore Memorial Day Sale Habitat For Humanity Central Texas Locations Shoppers

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