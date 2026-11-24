Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore rolls out 3 days of holiday deals that help build homes. Expect 15% off storewide on Black Friday plus doorbusters, then tote bags Saturday and 10% off online Monday.

Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates three days of deals that build homes Terrell Harper and Sammy Stanislaus joined Sierra Waggoner on We Are Austin to share what shoppers can expect during the holiday shopping weekend, including major discounts, doorbuster deals and opportunities to give back to the Central Texas community.

Shoppers can take advantage of 15% off storewide at all three ReStore locations on Black Friday, November 27, along with additional savings on select merchandise. Additional deals on DeWalt, Craftsman, Irwin and Lenox toolsAustin Habitat for Humanity ReStore offers a unique combination of new merchandise, home improvement supplies and gently used treasures.

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“What makes the store really unique is the mix. We have a great selection of brand-new products. We have a great selection of home improvement items as well. And also, we have gently used, one-of-a-kind thrifted finds,” Sammie explained.

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From furniture and lighting to tools, building materials and holiday decorations, shoppers can discover a variety of products while supporting an important cause. Three days of deals that build homesShopping at ReStore goes beyond finding great deals. Every purchase helps support Austin Habitat for Humanity's mission of building homes and expanding affordable homeownership opportunities. ShopAustinRestore.com.

Watch the full We Are Austin interview to learn more about Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore's holiday savings and how your purchases can help build homes right here in Central Texas! New school voucher data shows highest participation in suburbs of major Texas metros Newly released data from the Texas Comptroller’s Office is offering the clearest look yet at who is using the state’s school voucher program, where those students are located and which schools are receiving the most