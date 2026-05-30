Austin FC Players Head into Three-Week Hiatus as Club Faces Challenges

Austin FC players are packing their bags for a three-week hiatus, but for Jayden Nelson, the break may be filled with World Cup duty. The team is struggling with a 14th-place position in the Western Conference standings and vacancies at key positions. The club's ownership is hiring a new sporting director, and players are being cautioned against a 'fresh start' mindset.

As Austin FC players pack their bags for a three-week hiatus, Jayden Nelson hopes to be busy on World Cup dutyYou’d be hard-pressed to sum up the current state of Austin FC any better than striker Brandon Vázquez did following the club’s latest demoralizing loss – a 3-0 beatdown away versus St. Louis City over the weekend.

Considering the reality includes a 14th-place position in the Western Conference standings, a wretched -12 goal difference through 15 games, and vacancies at both the head coach and sporting director positions, “shitty” might actually be an understatement. Things are as bad as they’ve ever been for this club in its short but fraught history. Well, for starters, they go on vacation.

With the possible exception of winger Jayden Nelson, who was named to Canada’s 30-player preliminary World Cup training camp and has a chance to make the 26-man roster, the rest of the ATX players get to enjoy three weeks of league-mandated time off, followed by a multi-week, preseason-style training camp to ramp back up to action. Perhaps a mental reset is just what the doctor ordered, though goalkeeper and team leader Brad Stuver cautioned against leaning too heavily into the “fresh start” mindset.

“We have to learn from what we did this first half of the season, and I think we need to take away some of the pain that we’ve had,” Stuver said. “I don’t want us to kind of turn the page and say it’s a fresh start because … we have to live with what we’ve done in the first half of the season.

” While the players skip town, Austin FC brass has quite a bit of work to do. Club ownership has hired the services of agency and consulting firm Excel Sports Management to lead the search for a new sporting director to fill the post formerly occupied by Rodolfo Borrell. Excel’s track record within MLS is far from confidence-inspiring , but, really, this search shouldn’t be complicated.

The club took a big swing on an outside-the-box hire with Borrell and whiffed. There are more than enough capable soccer executives within MLS already – either as former front office No. 1’s or current No. 2’s – to pick from. Or, perhaps Austin FC gets hold of the kind of soccer mind worthy of combining both the sporting director and head coach positions, as other MLS clubs have periodically done.

Whichever route the search takes, the sooner it leads to a hire, the better. With the summer break comes a crucial midseason transfer window, and Austin FC already knows full well the risks of going into negotiations without a front office leader in place.

Following Claudio Reyna’s sudden exit in the winter of 2023, the remains of the club’s front office stumbled its way into multiple bad contracts that Borrell spent three years getting the club out of. Perhaps those efforts will become Borrell’s parting gift to Austin FC. While results under his watch were certainly lackluster, and his Designated Player signings have been largely underwhelming, he undoubtedly left the club’s salary cap situation in better shape than he found it.

Perhaps Borrell should expect a thank-you note from his eventual replacement. There’s no doubt that Austin FC is headed for a full-scale rebuild, which will test the patience of an already jaded fanbase.

But as anyone who’s ever renovated a home can attest, you have to get through the demolition phase before you can start seeing improvement.to get the latest news delivered straight to your inbox, and follow The Verde Report columnist Eric Goodman on X: has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press.

If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands. Eric Goodman has covered Austin FC for the Austin Chronicle since before the club first kicked a ball in 2021. His column, The Verde Report, continues the Chronicle's decades-long tradition of soccer-focused commentary, serving as a spiritual successor to Nick Barbaro's Soccer Watch column.

Eric has also covered multiple Olympic Games and FIFA World Cups as a freelance sports journalist, and is a two-time Emmy-winning producer.





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