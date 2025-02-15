Austin Establishes New Office to Boost Arts, Culture, Music, and Entertainment

Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax announces the creation of the Office of Arts, Culture, Music, and Entertainment (ACME) to centralize support for the city's creative sector and attract more tourists.

Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax celebrated the creation of Austin's new Office of Arts, Culture, Music, and Entertainment (ACME) on Friday. This new office aims to provide centralized services to the city's creative sector, boosting revenue generation and attracting tourists. Broadnax emphasized Austin's strong identity rooted in arts, culture, music, and entertainment.

After extensive consultations with organizations and individuals passionate about the city's creative community, he recognized the need to consolidate resources for better support. 'Under a unified office, we can improve how we provide services and create synergistic opportunities that attract tourists, generate revenue, and elevate Austin’s profile as a cultural destination,' Broadnax stated.For years, funding for musicians, culture centers, and related initiatives has been dispersed across various departments. Now, these resources will be streamlined under one umbrella. Mayor Kirk Watson expressed enthusiasm, saying, 'Our arts, culture, music, and entertainment industries are what make Austin unique and special. Austin is envied by others because of the talent we have here. I appreciate the City Manager for listening to our creative community about the need for this office, and I believe it will continue to show Austin’s commitment to the arts.'Broadnax appointed Angela Means as the ACME director. Means boasts over 25 years of experience in operational oversight, financial management, and customer-focused service delivery.





