Austin Empty Bowl Project Celebrates 30th Anniversary to Fight Hunger

The Austin Empty Bowl Project marks its 30th anniversary on November 22, raising funds for the Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels through art and soup.

The Austin Empty Bowl Project is commemorating three decades of community service and hunger relief this November. Lead outreach volunteer Mike Shackleford joined Sierra Waggoner and Trevor Scott on the program We Are Austin to detail the history and impact of this enduring local tradition. The event combines handmade art, culinary generosity, and community spirit to support vital food assistance programs across Central Texas.

Origins and Three Decades of Impact

The Empty Bowl Project concept originated in Michigan during the early 1990s when a high school ceramics teacher and students initiated a charitable idea. These students crafted handmade bowls, filled them with soup, and distributed them to school staff as a poignant reminder of food insecurity during the holiday season. This grassroots movement quickly spread across the nation before arriving in Austin in the late 1990s.

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Over the past 30 years, the Austin Empty Bowl Project has successfully raised more than $1.7 million to combat hunger in the region. Last year, the event generated $156,000 in donations, and organizers are eager to surpass that figure for this significant milestone anniversary. The initiative continues to unite local artists, restaurants, and volunteers under a single, compassionate goal of helping neighbors facing food insecurity.

Event Details and Artist Contributions

This year's Austin Empty Bowl Project is scheduled for Sunday, November 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Texas Food Bank, located at 6500 Metropolis Drive. For a $30 contribution, attendees can select from over 3,000 handcrafted bowls donated by local artists. Guests will then fill their chosen bowl with soup provided by participating Austin restaurants and enjoy a meal with fellow community members.

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Live music will enhance the festive atmosphere, creating a celebratory environment that highlights the supportive nature of the local artist community. Mike Shackleford, who began pottery about three years ago, noted how the project connects individuals from diverse backgrounds through a shared purpose. The experience holds special meaning for creators who see their work become part of someone else's home, as Shackleford recently observed an attendee leaving with one of his bowls and introduced himself as the artist.

Culinary Partners and Financial Impact

Local restaurants play an indispensable role in the success of the Austin Empty Bowl Project by donating their time and culinary expertise. Participating businesses contribute five or ten gallons of soup, with many establishments returning annually while new businesses continually join the effort. This collaboration ensures that the event offers a high-quality dining experience while driving charitable giving.

All proceeds from the $30 bowl purchase are directed to two key organizations: the Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels. According to Shackleford, 100% of the funds raised go directly to these groups to provide essential food assistance to Central Texans. Supporters who cannot attend in person can also participate through an online auction and direct donations via the organization's website, ensuring broad access to this meaningful cause.