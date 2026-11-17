Austin Creative Reuse's Holiday Reuse Art Market returns Nov 28 and Dec 5-6. Shoppers find unique gifts from local makers like ATX Craft Club while supporting sustainability.

Austin Creative Reuse is preparing to host its highly anticipated Holiday Reuse Art Market for two distinct weekends this season. The organization invites the community to celebrate the holidays by purchasing unique, one-of-a-kind gifts from local artists who utilize reused and repurposed materials. This event provides a platform for sustainable shopping while supporting the local creative economy.

Event Dates and Expansion Details

Kim Chaplin, board vice president of Austin Creative Reuse, and Catherine Gonzales, owner of ATX Craft Club, recently joined We Are Austin to provide a preview of the upcoming market. The first weekend of the event is scheduled for November 28-29, immediately following Thanksgiving. The second weekend will take place on December 5-6, marking the first weekend of December. Organizers expanded the event from a single weekend to two weekends due to its immense popularity during the previous year.

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Sustainable Shopping and Community Impact

Austin Creative Reuse operates as a nonprofit thrift store and conservation organization that collects gently used craft supplies from the public. These materials are resold at affordable prices to encourage creativity and keep usable items out of the waste stream. The Holiday Reuse Art Market highlights the work of local makers who incorporate these repurposed materials into their art. Chaplin noted that the event features not only incredible items but also community activities, such as a five-minute volunteer activity for visitors to experience the organization's mission firsthand.

Local Maker Spotlight and Business Growth

Catherine Gonzales of ATX Craft Club is among the participating makers this year, showcasing colorful felt creations including plushies, ornaments, keychains, pincushions, and Texas-inspired ornament earrings. Her collection also includes playful designs like miniature felt pretzels. Gonzales explained that her inspiration stems from her mother and grandmothers, who used fabric scraps and old clothes to make rugs and quilts, teaching her resourcefulness. Austin Creative Reuse played a pivotal role in her business growth, serving as the first market ATX Craft Club joined three years ago.

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Partnerships and Interactive Experiences

The market will feature community partners and adoptable dogs, along with opportunities for visitors to make dog toys. Gonzales stated that the welcoming environment provided by the organization helped her business thrive over the last three years. Many of the tools and materials she uses come directly from Austin Creative Reuse, linking her commercial success to the nonprofit's mission of giving materials a second life. Shoppers can expect a wide variety of handmade creations, such as crocheted accessories and plants displayed in unusual repurposed containers like mugs and decorative vases.

Looking Ahead for Holiday Consumers

Beyond providing the perfect gift, the Holiday Reuse Art Market serves as an opportunity to connect with Austin's creative community. It allows consumers to discover the value of shopping sustainably and supporting local artisans. With two weekends dedicated to the event, there are extended opportunities for residents to find meaningful presents. The expansion reflects the growing demand for eco-conscious alternatives during the holiday season, ensuring more people can participate in this festive celebration of creativity and conservation.