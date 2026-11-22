The Austin Country Flea Mart will close permanently on December 20 after a major fire, economic challenges, and immigration-related concerns impacted the business, which served Austin families for 43 years.

A major fire at the Austin Country Flea Market in East Austin forced thousands of people to evacuate Sunday evening, damaged several structures and may keep the popular weekend marketplace closed indefinitely, according to the property owner.

The fire broke out at the flea market at 9500 E. U.S. 290 and spread into surrounding grass, creating a brush fire. Flames reached a pile of tires, sending thick black smoke into the air. After 43 years of memories shared by generations of Austin families, Austin Country Flea Mart will close Dec. 20.

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“The economic challenges facing our business, the immigration-related concerns affecting our community, and the devastating fire have taken a toll we can no longer overcome,” Young wrote. “We have worked hard to keep going, which makes this goodbye especially painful. She described it as a place where families returned over generations and vendors built small businesses.

“Behind those booths are hardworking people and families,” she wrote. “This market has given them a place to build small businesses, earn a living, and serve their community. Every purchase has meant something to someone here. ” The market, at 9500 U.S. 290 East, is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through its final day, Young said.

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“Most of all, please help us support our vendors through this holiday season,” Young wrote. The August fire Young cited began shortly before 5:30 p.m. at a large structure at the market and spread into nearby grass, creating a multi-acre brush fire that included a pile of tires, according to the Austin Fire Department. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated by Austin-Travis County EMS. Sections of the market collapsed.

At the time of the fire, property owner Corbin Graham said the full extent of the damage was still being evaluated and he did not know when, or whether, the market could reopen.

“I think the flea market is going to be rendered inoperable, but it’s too early to tell,” Graham said at the time. “After 43 years of welcoming shoppers through our gates, Austin Country Flea Mart will close its doors on Sunday, December 20, 2026,” she wrote. She thanked the customers who visited over the years and invited the community back before the closure.

“Whether you visited once or spent decades coming back, you helped make this market an Austin icon,” Young wrote. Austin police seek driver who fled North I-35 crash that injured womanHinojosa backs increases in teacher pay, phasing out Teacher Incentive Allotment