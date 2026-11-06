Austin City Limits: Ty Myers

Stream now with KPBS+ / Premieres Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at 11 p.m on KPBS TV. Country star Ty Myers makes his ACL debut, showcasing his soulful Texas sound and dynamic guitar skills. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter performs highlights from his genre-blending album 'Heavy On The Soul,' inspired by Southern rock, soul and blues.

makes his ACL debut, showcasing his soulful Texas sound and dynamic guitar skills. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter performs highlights from his genre-blending album"Heavy On The Soul," inspired by Southern rock, soul and blues.

Country star Ty Myers makes his ACL debut, showcasing his soulful Texas sound and dynamic guitar skills. The 18-year-old singer-songwriter performs highlights from his genre-blending album Heavy On The Soul, inspired by Southern rock, soul and blues.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Also read Austin police seek suspect accused of assaulting man during North Lamar robbery

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Advertisement

Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.