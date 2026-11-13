Austin City Limits: Sebastián Yatra

Premieres Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Colombian-American singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra, a global ambassador of modern Latin pop, lights up the ACL stage. The multiple Latin Grammy Award winner and Grammy nominee performs fan favorites and highlights from his acclaimed album Milagro.

Colombian-American singer-songwriter Sebastián Yatra, a global ambassador of modern Latin pop, lights up the ACL stage. The multiple Latin Grammy Award winner and Grammy nominee performs fan favorites and highlights from his acclaimed album Milagro.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.

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You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.