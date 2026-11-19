Captain John August Earl Bergstrom, the namesake of Austin-Bergstrom Airport, was a reserve Army officer killed in the Philippines in 1941. Learn his story and the relatives still tied to Austin.

Thousands of travelers pass through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport every day, but few stop to consider the man it is named after. Captain John August Earl Bergstrom died while serving in World War II and is believed to have been the first Austinite to die in the war. The airport's bottom floor features a large display dedicated to him, though many visitors never notice it.

The question came from Austin-Bergstrom cargo pilot Cameron Calvert, who spends a lot of time at the airport but usually hurries out when he lands. After spotting the display while waiting on the first floor, Calvert asked the ATXplained project to find out more about the airport's namesake and whether any of his relatives still live in Austin.

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John Bergstrom's Life Before World War II

John August Earl Bergstrom was born in 1907 and grew up in Austin, where he attended Austin High School. He went on to graduate from Texas A&M and then returned home to work for the Austin National Bank. He also served as a reserve officer for the U.S. Army.

Bergstrom was called up in 1941 as an Army Captain, ahead of the United States entry into World War II, and was shipped out to the Philippines. On December 8, 1941, just hours after Japanese forces bombed Pearl Harbor, they launched a sneak attack on the Philippines. Bergstrom was killed in that attack.

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Bergstrom was a reserve officer whose service came just before the United States formally entered the war. His death on the first day of the Pacific fighting in the Philippines marked a personal loss for the Austin families who knew him, and it later shaped how his hometown chose to remember him.

Why Austin-Bergstrom Airport Kept His Name

Back in Austin, the Air Force base then known as Del Valle Air Base was renamed after Bergstrom once he had died. The change was made after someone at the Austin National Bank had influence with then-Congressman Lyndon B. Johnson, according to the account gathered for this story.

The Bergstrom Air Force Base name remained in use until the early 1990s, when the federal government decided to shut the base down. At the same time, Austin was outgrowing Robert Mueller Municipal Airport, which sat on the site of today's Mueller neighborhood and was named after an Austin city commissioner who died in office.

Jesús Garza, who served as Austin city manager in the 1990s, explained that the older airport had become difficult to run without affecting nearby homes and businesses. The city needed a new site, and an old Air Force base offered one. In 1993, voters approved $400 million in bonds to convert the base into a commercial airport.

Garza said the decision to keep the Bergstrom name was straightforward. 'I think it was pretty easy for us to say we would continue to honor the name Bergstrom,' Garza said, adding that the name was what the Air Force had originally chosen to honor him.

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Family Memories and Surviving Relatives

Bergstrom was born more than 100 years ago, so locating people who knew him proved difficult, and many of them have since died. He never married and had no children. The closest living relative found for this story is his second cousin, Bonnie Bergstrom Smith, whose grandfather and Bergstrom's father were brothers.

Bergstrom Smith recalled visiting Earl at his home on 17th Street, where an upstairs room was devoted to an extensive electric train collection. The family called him Earl because he shared a name with his father. Bergstrom was much older than she was, but she remembers several details about his life.

His mother died when he was only 5 years old, and his father then moved him and his younger sister from the family farm to a two-story house on 17th Street. Bergstrom Smith also remembers that he drove a Ford Model T of some kind, and she recalls hearing the car travel past the family farm.

'You could hear Earl putt, putt, putting up that hill on his way to Elgin, Texas where he had a girlfriend,' Bergstrom Smith said. Her brother Arthur would probably remember Earl best, and the family story about his weekend drives has been passed down to the present day.