Austin Animal Services asks 50 families to foster dogs for Thanksgiving as overcrowding puts 50+ dogs in temporary kennels. “Foster Takeover” offers waived adoption fees through November for foster fails.

Austin Animal Services is asking 50 families to take a shelter dog home for Thanksgiving. The city shelter says it is overcrowded and is calling the push a holiday "Foster Takeover.

" More than 50 dogs are now living in temporary kennels at the shelter, officials said. Fostering gets the dogs away from the noise and stress of the shelter and frees kennel space for animals coming in.

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"Imagine if 50 families opened their homes to a shelter dog this Thanksgiving," said Monica Dangler, the shelter's director. "You don't have to adopt forever to make a lifesaving difference. " Families can foster for the holiday or longer. Shelter officials said a stay in a home also shows them more about each dog's personality and behavior, which can improve the dog's chances of being adopted.

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Foster families who decide to keep their dog won't pay an adoption fee through the end of November. Fees are also waived for animals that have been at the shelter for more than 90 days. Woman wanted on multiple felony warrants in custody after South Austin SWAT responseFlorida college student killed by gunfire while camping; deputies seek shooter