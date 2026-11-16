Austin airport sees more delays during runway construction

KEYE TV CBS Austin is the news, sports and weather leader for the Texas Capitol Region, covering events in the surrounding area including Round Rock Pflugerville, Georgetown, Belton, Killeen, Taylor, Lakeway, Buda, Kyle, San Marcos, Wyldwood, Bastrop, Elgin, Bartlett, Jarrell, Bertram, Burnet and Salado.

President Donald Trump departs Washington, DC, en route to Asia to meet with foreign leaders, including Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Flights headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are facing average delays of 65 minutes Sunday because of runway and taxiway construction, according to the FAA.

The FAA said the program is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 10:59 p.m. Sunday. Sunday’s ground-delay program is separate from Friday’s nationwide ground stop, which halted flights across the country for more than four hours before the FAA lifted it. Man arrested after allegedly threatening people with gun at Cedar Park restaurant Cedar Park police arrested 27-year-old Antonio Cipriano after reports he threatened people with a gun inside Five Four Restaurant & Drafthouse.

Advertisement

Officers seized a firearm and filed multiple charges. No injuries reported. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is still working to recover after a major nationwide disruption caused problems for travelers this week... A San Marcos father and son said they are now facing tens of thousands of dollars in repairs after they regained possession of a house they say a former tenant