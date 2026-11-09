Austin Abrams Survival Thriller Fails to Box Office Success of Resident Evil Reboot

The new survival thriller starring Austin Abrams and directed by Brian Duffield has suffered a massive drop in theater count and failed to recoup its budget, contrasting sharply with the record-breaking success of the Resident Evil reboot released shortly before it. Despite good critical scores and a compelling premise involving a diver swallowed by a whale, the film could not capture the audience interest that propelled the video game adaptation to four hundred million dollars globally.

The cinematic landscape recently witnessed a stark contrast in the box office performance of two survival thriller s starring actor Austin Abrams, highlighting the precarious nature of audience interest even for promising genre films.

The release of Abrams' new movie, which features Josh Brolin and centers on a terrifying premise where a diver is sucked alive into the belly of a whale, failed to replicate the unprecedented success of the Resident Evil reboot released just weeks prior. Despite generating significant pre-release buzz due to its high-concept plot and the pedigree of its director and cast, the film has suffered a massive drop in its theater count following its initial month of release.

Also read Resident Evil Movie Defies Gamers With Massive Box Office Success

Industry analysts note that while the movie did not entirely lack critical merit, it failed to recoup its reported production budget, marking a significant commercial disappointment for the studio involved. The failure of this particular thriller stands in sharp relief against the record-breaking achievements of Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot, which defied widespread expectations to deliver a franchise-record haul of four hundred million dollars at the global box office.

Box Office Comparison

That film also achieved a Certified Fresh ninety-six percent score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, setting a new record for video game adaptations and demonstrating that audiences are still eager for high-quality horror content when executed with sufficient skill and marketing. In contrast, Abrams' film, directed by Brian Duffield, currently holds a more modest seventy-one percent critics score and an eighty-two percent audience score on the same platform.

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While these numbers indicate the film was not critically panned, they suggest it lacked the cultural resonance or word-of-mouth momentum necessary to sustain a wide theatrical run against tougher competition and shifting viewer priorities. Director Brian Duffield brings a strong track record to his work, having previously directed the acclaimed dark comedy Spontaneous, which received a ninety-six percent critics score, and the wordless sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You, which garnered an eighty-two percent audience score.

His writing credits also include notable entries such as Love and Monsters, sitting at a ninety-four percent score, and The Babysitter, which holds a seventy percent score. However, the commercial underperformance of his latest directorial effort serves as a reminder that critical acclaim and audience engagement do not always translate directly into box office revenue.

Struggles For Standalone Thrillers

The sharp decline in theater screens for the whale-diving thriller after just one month suggests that distributors have lost confidence in its ability to draw consistent crowds, a common fate for mid-budget genre films that fail to break out of their initial release window. This outcome underscores the increasing difficulty for standalone horror and thriller films to survive in an era dominated by established franchises and event cinema, leaving even talented creators facing significant commercial headwinds despite strong critical foundations.