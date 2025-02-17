Aussie Edges Higher on Delayed US Tariffs, US Retail Sales Disappoint

The Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) strengthened on Friday, buoyed by US President Trump's postponement of tariffs and weaker-than-expected US Retail Sales data.

The Australian Dollar (AUD/ USD ) strengthened for the second consecutive day on Friday, fueled by US President Donald Trump's decision to delay the implementation of reciprocal tariffs. This news provided a short-lived boost to risk-linked currencies like the Australian Dollar, as recent trade frictions had tempered the US Dollar's gains, leaving it somewhat stagnant amid Washington's uncertain stance on tariffs. Adding to the USD 's weakness was disappointing Retail Sales data from the US.

January's Retail Sales contracted by 0.9% month-on-month, missing the forecasted -0.1% decline and raising concerns about a slowing economy. Despite this, Industrial Production increased by 0.5% in January, exceeding the 0.3% estimate, although it fell from December's 1% growth, presenting a mixed picture of the US economic health. The weak Retail Sales figures could prompt traders to reduce bets on the Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates in the 4.25%-4.50% range for an extended period. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has hinted that any policy changes would depend on verifiable inflation or labor-market weakness.While the AUD maintained a steady tone, speculation of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains high. This is driven by cooling inflationary pressure and a subdued consumer outlook. Looking at the technical outlook, the AUD/USD pair climbed 0.65% to reach 0.6355 on Friday, surpassing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 66, nearing overbought territory but still experiencing sharp growth, indicating robust buyer interest. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram displayed increasing green bars, signaling building upside momentum. The pair reached its highest levels since December, keeping traders alert to potential uncertainties, including fresh tariff announcements and US data surprises, which could quickly shift the market's direction.





