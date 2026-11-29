The article explains how auroras form on Earth through energetic particles, an atmosphere, and a magnetic field, and discusses how similar displays occur on other planets with unique variations across the solar system.

Auroras have been beguiling humans for centuries, creating colorful, otherworldly shapes that ripple and dance across the night sky. Earth-bound observers most often see them at high northern latitudes, where they’re known as the aurora borealis, or.

But these auroras can also appear in the Southern Hemisphere, where they’re called the aurora australis, or southern lights. Earth’s auroras are alsoOf course, Earth is far from the only celestial body in the universe. So, do other planets have auroras, too? The short answer is yes—but they’re not necessarily the same as the dazzling displays we see here on Earth.

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Auroras typically involve three main ingredients: energetic particles, an atmosphere, and a magnetic field. These are “not unique to the Earth,” says, a Norwegian cruise line and coastal ferry operator that’s been sailing Norway’s coast since 1893.