Four months after opening on East Colfax, the Storyteller Theater is finding its audience and becoming the incubator its founders envisioned.

Four months after opening on East Colfax, the Storyteller Theater is finding its audience and becoming the incubator its founders envisioned. A scene from"The Wild Party," produced by Bright Heart Stages and Shiftedn Lens Theatre Company at the Storyteller Theater in Aurora.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver one of a kind, Westword is there. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.she still had one nagging question about the intimate Aurora black box: Could a dozen people actually dance onstage at once? Four months and several productions later, she has her answer.

Also read Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz Reunite for ‘Unknown Caller’ at New York’s Public Theater (EXCLUSIVE)

“Well, I now know you can get 13 people onstage, and they can do a full dance number,” Lazear says, laughing about Shifted Lens Theatre and Bright Heart Stages’ fall production of“That was definitely a terrifying question mark pre-‘Wild Party. ’ It’s starting to feel, I don’t know if ‘established’ is the right word, but we’re starting to figure out best practices for stuff that we didn’t really know before.

”A scene from Shifted Lens Theatre Company’s production of “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” in the Storyteller Theater.

“It’s starting to feel more like a little theater home,” Lazear says. “I’m really excited about all the little baby companies that want to make the space a home or at least a regular stop on their route. It feels like we’re going to do what I set out to do, and it’s going to take all the time I thought it was going to take.

”Lazear and her husband, Matthew Rogers, bought the 4,653-square-foot building for $1.045 million in February 2025. They paid cash for the property and invested roughly another $700,000 in construction, lighting, sound and equipment. Lazear, who is also artistic director of Shifted Lens, manages Storyteller’s clients and events, while Rogers handles building maintenance and technical operations. Their model was deliberately built around keeping overhead low enough to make the room accessible to companies without institutional-sized budgets.

Community theater groups pay $300 per day to rent the venue, while business rentals cost $500. Companies also do not have to pay for dark days between performances.

“It feels so exciting to be able to help people,” Lazear says. “That’s the whole goal: to help other little theaters. That’s why Shifted Lens exists, because I needed someone to take a chance on me as a director and as an actor when I was a kid, and now, as a space owner, I want to take a chance on little companies.

Advertisement

” That model is a major reason The Other Road Theater Project is preparing to stage “Venus in Fur” there Dec. 4-12. Producer and director Jeremy Haig founded Other Road in 2019, shortly before the pandemic effectively ended the company. When he decided to revive it, he began contacting small theaters around the metro area and quickly discovered how difficult the numbers would be for a self-funded startup.

“I was quickly priced out of existence,” Haig says. “There was just no opportunity. When you’re a new company, self-funded, the margins are razor thin. ”“I all of a sudden was allowed to dream again,” he says.

“I was allowed to hope for what it would look like to exist. I was able to come up with a budget forecast that felt sustainable and felt realistic. ”Haig describes Storyteller as a Goldilocks space size for Other Road: it’s small enough that experimenting doesn’t require filling a 150-seat theater in order to survive, but large enough to stage ambitious, artistically invigorating productions.

“There’s something about this size of space that also feels very safe,” Haig says. “I could take a risk in here because I feel intimate enough that we’ll see what works. ” That intimacy has quickly become one of Storyteller’s defining features. Actor Kate Hebert performed in “Stupid Fucking Bird,” the venue’s first production, and returned this fall for “Stranger Sings!

” She says the building now feels “more lived-in,” with each production revealing another way to use it. The audience, however, remains startlingly close.

“In here, you can see everybody,” Hebert says. “You see them frowning. You see them laugh. You see them reacting.

” Kate Hebert and Kevin Chung in “Stupid Fucking Bird” staged by Impact Theatre Collective at the Storyteller Theater in Aurora. The Storyteller Theater currently has 84 chairs, enough to preserve roughly a 28-by-28-foot thrust playing area and a narrow upstage zone for scenery or musicians. The building’s standing-room capacity is 220, although that leaves almost no performance area. Lazear believes most theatrical productions will work best below roughly 100 to 110 seats.

The first few months have also clarified what the flexible room cannot do.

“’42nd Street,’” Lazear jokes when asked what show would be a poor fit for the Storyteller Theater. “If you need to move sets in and out, friend, we’re not for you. ” Shows with unit sets and modest casts can work well, she says. Productions dependent on large-scale scenic spectacle probably cannot.

Even “Stranger Sings! ” required adjustments. Lazear originally planned to stage the musical parody entirely in the round, as its Off-Broadway production had been, but fitting the band, numerous quick changes and a floating staircase into Storyteller made that configuration impractical. The audience now surrounds the action on three sides instead.

Advertisement

Those discoveries are part of the process.

“It still feels very new,” Lazear says. “There’s still a lot of stuff I want to figure out. But I’m really proud of how far we’ve come. ”The calendar suggests artists are finding the room.

Storyteller will host a cabaret and new-works festival in January and is already fully booked from April through June 2027. Ruby Hill Productions has booked time in March, and Lazear says she continues to meet with companies interested in the remaining dates. The venue is also beginning to stretch beyond theatrical productions. Gift of Jazz is holding a concert there in November, and the City of Aurora recently used Storyteller for a leadership event.

Another important piece of the business model finally arrived: a liquor license. After nearly nine months of navigating the approval process, Storyteller sold alcohol for the first time on “Stranger Sings! ” sold-out opening night, Oct. 31.

“We were able to make back some of the money we lose by renting at cost,” Lazear says. “If we can keep selling alcohol, we can keep our prices down. ”Lazear already borrows equipment from the Aurora Fox across the street and supplies from The People’s Building a few doors away. Actors finishing performances at one venue encounter artists leaving another.

Haig, who rehearsed “Venus in Fur” nearby, says he has also gotten to know surrounding businesses such as Bon and Butter, where he grabs breakfast during tech and leaves postcards promoting the show.

“I definitely agree that there’s this little pocket of energy happening,” Haig says. “I hope more stuff notices what’s happening in this little nucleus and takes the risk of bringing stuff here. ”“It does feel like that idea of a theater neighborhood where the whole neighborhood knows that there’s a lot of theater here,” Lazear adds.

“And the whole neighborhood is interested in cultivating more theater here. ”Lazear imagines that pocket eventually becoming a recognizable theater district, with restaurants and other businesses giving audiences places to gather before and after performances. She also rejects the idea that having more companies clustered together creates more competition.

“New theaters bring more audience for everybody,” Lazear says. “I don’t think any of us are in competition because every new theater company popping up has access to their community, who I probably don’t know, and their community is going to come see their shows, and some of those people are going to ask, ‘What else is playing? ’ The more theater we put out there, the better.

” Storyteller is still far from the constantly booked institution Lazear hopes it could become. She jokes that turning people away every weekend might be a goal for 2028. For now, there are smaller signs that the experiment is working: companies returning, new producers finding the building, sold-out performances and artists learning how to make increasingly ambitious work inside a room Lazear was still figuring out herself four months ago.

“I just want to be what I needed when I was younger,” Lazear says. “That’s kind of the whole goal of both Shifted and the Storyteller. I would love for this place to be the home for theater and workshops and meetups and craft fairs and just stuff that gets parts of people in a room talking to each other because that’s the only way we build community.

”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Denver unique, we’re there. This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $50,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027.