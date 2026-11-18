🥬 Inside the Aurora Public Schools free food market that's fed 800+ families in one year. Could it keep going? Watch now. 👇

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools is taking the pressure off families this holiday season with a free food market that just marked its first year of providing fresh produce and everyday groceries to more than 800 district families.

Aurora Public Schools free food market feeds more than 800 families, marking one year of easing grocery costs Inside the Aurora Public Schools Educational Services Center, the APS Fresh Food Market offers well-rounded services and well-rounded meals to some of the district's highest-need families.

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"We serve a lot of families through this building," a district representative said. "A lot of our highest need families in the district. " The market opened almost exactly a year ago. It serves families who come to the center for other resources, like Medicaid services or the Welcome Center for newcomers.

"I went to Medicaid Services upstairs and they offered me food from the market," parent Eva Santillan said. Santillan is one of the 800-plus APS parents who have shopped the market for free since it opened last fall. She focuses on well-rounded meals for her family.

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"We focus on well-rounded meals," Santillan said. "A bit of protein, some veggies. " Think of it as a mini Sprouts. In fact, Sprouts helped the district launch it.

The market stocks a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and spices. Those spices and other culturally relevant foods make the market feel more like home.

"We have a very very diverse school district, and so we know that the need is different with all families that we serve," the district representative said. The district is looking for more consistent grants and donations in order to keep the market running for another year — so parents like Santillan can keep bringing home healthy options to put on the table.

"Sometimes things get tough without a job," Santillan said. "So it's a big help to have this food to bring home with us. " For the district, it's about feeding families with more than just good food. "We get to see lots of smiles.

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We get lots of hugs," the district representative said. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Adria Iraheta Denver7’s Adria Iraheta shares stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on Arapahoe County and Aurora.

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