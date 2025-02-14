Aurora Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Gas Station Robbery Suspect

Aurora police are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed suspect accused of robbing several gas stations in the area. The suspect is described as standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a slender build, and is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties. Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Aurora, Colo. — Aurora police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an armed suspect believed to be responsible for robbing several gas station s in the area. Surveillance video released by the Aurora Police Department (APD) captures the suspect brandishing a large knife at the counter during one of the incidents. In most of these robberies, the suspect either displays a weapon or implies having one.

He then jumps over the counter and steals various items, including vapes, cigarettes, and beer. The suspect is accused of targeting a gas station near the 3300 block of S. Tower Road on multiple occasions. Authorities are investigating the following incidents, suspecting the same individual's involvement:- July 21, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road- August 18, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road- October 21, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road- December 12, 2024 - 3385 S. Tower Road- February 8, 2025 - 18883 E. Hampden Ave.A surveillance video from the incident on August 18, captured below, shows the suspect pulling out a large knife in front of a victim.The suspect is described as standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a slender build. He has a light mustache and is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties. In some instances, he has been observed carrying a black or gray duffel bag, a black drawstring bag with a white logo, and a black crossbody bag. He may also wear glasses. The suspect is possibly driving an older sedan with yellow-tinted headlights.Any individuals with information regarding this suspect are urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by dialing 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000





DenverChannel / 🏆 239. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robbery Gas Station Suspect Aurora Police Surveillance Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aurora man’s homicide unsolved, police seek witnesses to 2024 shootingJoshua Green was fatally shot while walking in the 1500 block of Nome Street at around 1 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2024.

Read more »

Police Seek Help Finding Suspect in Aurora KillingAurora police are asking for the public's help in finding Jose Barragan, 26, who is wanted for the murder of 82-year-old Fidel Macias-Hernandez. Barragan is accused of firing gunshots into Macias-Hernandez's home on January 1st, killing him on January 16th. He is described as 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.

Read more »

Columbus Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Carjacking SuspectsColumbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of stealing a woman's car at gunpoint in a south Columbus neighborhood. The incident occurred at a Sunoco station on Noe Bixby Road around 9:20 am on Friday morning.

Read more »

Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Woman in Center City Robbery AttemptPhiladelphia police released images of a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Center City. The suspect is accused of head-butting, biting, and stealing a hat and wig from a woman who refused to buy her cigarettes.

Read more »

Chicago Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying Suspects in Fatal Little Village ShootingChicago police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a fatal shooting in the Little Village neighborhood. The incident occurred in November 2022, leaving a 30-year-old man dead. Surveillance video captured images of the suspects, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read more »

Hudson Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Bank Robbery SuspectThe Hudson Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in the robbery of Key Bank on West Streetsboro Street. The FBI has released new images of the suspect's getaway vehicle, a dark-colored Kia Sorento SUV, and believes an accomplice may have driven the suspect to and from the scene. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI.

Read more »