“This defendant used his position of authority to prey on an innocent victim,” District Attorney Brian Mason said. “She came to his business to comply with court orders and should have been treated with professionalism and respect. In…

he ran was sentenced to four years to life in prison Wednesday. An Adams County jury found 63-year-old Arben Duka guilty of sexual contact — no consent by force or threat in September, court records show.

Adams County District Court Judge Caryn Datz sentenced Duka to four years to life in prison on Wednesday. A woman told police that Duka assaulted her when she went to Aurora Employment Testing in October 2023 to provide a court-ordered urine sample. The business, previously known as Wiz Quiz Employment Testing, is at 1701 Chambers Road in Aurora.

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After the urine sample was collected, Duka forced the woman into a private room, restrained her, and touched and kissed her without her consent, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office said in a news release. The woman was able to escape after she got a phone call that startled Duka, the DA’s office said. Police arrested Duka in March 2024.

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At least two other women reported that Duka assaulted them when they went to the facility in 2023, Aurora police said at the time. Two of the women testified at Duka’s trial, the DA’s office said.

“This defendant used his position of authority to prey on an innocent victim,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement. “She came to his business to comply with court orders and should have been treated with professionalism and respect. Instead, she was assaulted. ” “I applaud the victim for her courage in coming forward and the diligent work of the Aurora Police Department and my team at the District Attorney’s Office for their work on this case,” Mason said.