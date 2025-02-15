Aurora Community Remembers Victims Six Years After Devastating Workplace Shooting

Six years after a gunman killed five employees at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, the community gathered to honor the victims and reflect on the tragedy.

On February 15, 2019, a tragic shooting unfolded at the Henry Pratt Company warehouse in Aurora, Illinois. A disgruntled employee, who was also a former worker at the company, entered the facility and opened fire, killing five employees: Russel Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner. A sixth employee was also shot but survived the attack.

Minutes after the initial shooting, when police officers arrived at the scene, the gunman opened fire again, injuring five responding officers.The victims' families gathered at Aurora City Hall on Saturday, February 15, 2025, marking the six-year anniversary of the shooting. Abby Parks, wife of victim Clayton Parks, spoke at the ceremony, remembering her husband with their 6-year-old son Axel. Parks expressed the overwhelming emotions of grief and pain while acknowledging the kindness and support shown by the city of Aurora.Wreaths and flowers were placed in front of pictures of the five victims during the solemn ceremony. Diana Juarez, daughter of victim Vincente Juarez, a forklift driver and beloved father and grandfather, shared her memories of her father's loving nature. Juarez's granddaughter, Genesis, described the profound impact of her grandfather's absence, emphasizing how irreplaceable he was. The shooting had a lasting impact on the city of Aurora. The anniversary ceremony served as a time for the community to pause, reflect, and remember the victims. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin emphasized the importance of staying strong as a community and working to prevent future tragedies. He urged everyone to honor the memory of the victims by striving to create a safer and more resilient city





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WORKPLACE SHOOTING AURORA ILLINOIS HENRY PRATT COMPANY VICTIM REMEMBRANCE COMMUNITY SUPPORT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aurora Residents Resist Operation Aurora Rhetoric, Fight for Immigrant RightsA rally in Aurora, Colorado, drew a large crowd of concerned citizens who voiced their determination to resist fearmongering and protect their families and communities.

Read more »

Long Beach soccer community remembers Cabrillo freshman who died Friday after on-field medical emergencyLong Beach Cabrillo freshman Brian Guzman was remembered at a vigil Saturday morning after passing away after an on-field medical emergency during a soccer game Friday.

Read more »

Half Moon Bay Community Remembers Victims of 2023 Mushroom Farm ShootingTwo years after the tragic mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, the community gathered on January 25, 2025, to honor the seven lives lost. Survivors shared their memories and struggles, highlighting the ongoing impact of the tragedy on the farmworker community. Authorities and non-profit organizations continue to address the housing crisis that was exposed by the shooting, with new housing units planned and efforts underway to improve existing conditions.

Read more »

Stow community remembers mother of 5 killed in murder suicideA close-knit community is still reeling from a horrific murder-suicide.

Read more »

Tragedy Strikes Skating Community as Plane Crash Claims Six LivesA plane crash involving American Airlines Flight 5342 has tragically claimed the lives of six individuals connected to The Skating Club of Boston, including two teenage skaters, two coaches, and two parents. The crash occurred while the group was returning from the National Development Camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Read more »

Skating Community Mourns Six Deaths in Plane Crash Near Washington, D.C.Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan and other members of the Skating Club of Boston expressed their grief and support following the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of six individuals connected to the club.

Read more »