Aurora Commemorates Sixth Anniversary of Henry Pratt Company Mass Shooting

Aurora, Illinois, held a memorial service on Saturday to remember the victims of the 2017 mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company. Five employees were killed by a disgruntled coworker, and five police officers were injured during the incident.

Aurora observed a somber anniversary on Saturday, marking six years since a devastating mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Company claimed the lives of five employees. On February 15th, 2017, a disgruntled worker entered the company's warehouse and unleashed a barrage of gunfire, tragically killing five individuals. A sixth employee miraculously survived the attack. The gunman also engaged responding officers, wounding five before being fatally shot by police.

Six years later, the community gathered to remember the victims at a poignant memorial held at Aurora City Hall. Wreaths and flowers were laid in front of photographs of Josh Pinkard, Trevor Wehner, Vicente Juarez, Russell Beyer, and Clayton Parks, the five individuals whose lives were cut short. 'Today we stand together as one Aurora, united in their memory and in support of their families,' said Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. 'I ask you all to remember that while this event may have been born in hate, we remember the love that Josh Pinkard, Trevor Wehner, Vicente Juarez, Russell Beyer and Clayton Parks had for their family and friends,' said Commander Bryan Handell, with the Aurora Police Department. Families of the victims were also present at the memorial, finding solace and support in the shared grief and remembrance of their loved ones





