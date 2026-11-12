Aurora building partially collapses, closing downtown intersection

A partial building collapse in downtown Aurora, west of Chicago, sent scaffolding and bricks into the roadway Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations and road closures.

Scaffolding and part of a building's exterior brick wall collapsed onto a roadway in downtown Aurora Wednesday evening. A building on the same block experienced a partial collapse in August 2025, prompting evacuations of residents and businesses.

Scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall collapsed into a roadway in downtown Aurora Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations and road closures, according to the Aurora Police Department. Aurora police and firefighters responded to the 100 block of East Galena Boulevard at approximately 6:37 p.m. after scaffolding and part of a brick building's exterior wall collapsed into the roadway. Initial dispatch reports indicated that vehicles were beneath the debris.

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Firefighters are evacuating the building as a precaution while crews use a drone to assess the upper portion of the building. What caused the collapse? Officials have not confirmed whether any vehicles were damaged by the falling debris. This is not the first time falling bricks have prompted evacuations and road closures in the same area of downtown Aurora.

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In August 2025, police responded to reports of bricks falling from a building at 104 E. Galena Blvd. onto sidewalks and roadways. Residents of 102 and 104 E. Galena Blvd. were evacuated as a precaution, affecting 11 apartments and two businesses. The Red Cross and Victim Services assisted displaced residents.