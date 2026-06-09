Aurigny Flight Diverts to Southampton After Mid-Flight Windscreen Crack

An Aurigny flight from Guernsey to Manchester made an emergency landing at Southampton after the aircraft's windscreen cracked during the journey. All passengers and crew were reported safe, and the airline arranged ground transport to the original destination. This incident adds to a number of recent in-flight diversions across different carriers.

Aurigny flight GR678, operating from Guernsey to Manchester, encountered an in-flight incident on Sunday, 7 June, when its windscreen developed a crack. The aircraft departed at 5:17 p.m. but had to divert shortly after takeoff, making a precautionary emergency landing at Southampton Airport .

The decision to turn back was made while the plane was over Basingstoke in Hampshire, early in the roughly one-hour scheduled journey. Aurigny, the flag carrier of Guernsey, issued a statement confirming the diversion and emphasizing that all passengers and crew were safe and well. The airline followed standard operating procedures, prioritizing safety. After landing, passengers were transported to Manchester via coaches.

For the return leg to Guernsey, a different aircraft was used. This incident highlights the procedural responses to mid-flight technical issues within the commercial aviation sector. The event also connects to a broader pattern of recent emergency landings and diversions across various airlines. Earlier in 2025, a Ryanair Boeing 737 Max flight from Venice to Manchester diverted to London Stansted after pilots reported concerns about a possible fuel leak.

Similarly, incidents involving cracked windscreens have occurred elsewhere. In October 2025, United Airlines flight 1093 from Denver to Los Angeles made an emergency landing due to damage to a cockpit window layer. Another case involved a Wizz Air flight from Luton to Bacău in late August 2025, where a passenger discovered a completely cracked window, causing alarm among travelers and a lengthy delay.

While the exact cause of the Aurigny windscreen crack is not detailed in the report, such failures can stem from factors like thermal stress, manufacturing defects, or impact with debris. The prompt and safe diversion demonstrates crew training and established safety protocols. Aurigny serves multiple UK and European destinations, and this disruption affected its schedule on the Guernsey-Manchester route.

The series of recent aviation incidents, from fuel leaks to structural cracks, underscores the continuous focus on aircraft maintenance and operational safety in the industry





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Aurigny flight diverted to Southampton due to cracked windscreenAurigny flight GR678 was forced to make an emergency landing in Southampton after a cracked windscreen was detected mid-flight. The flight crew followed standard operating procedures and passengers and crew are safe and well.

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