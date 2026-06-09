Aurigny flight diverted to Southampton due to cracked windscreen

Aurigny flight GR678 was forced to make an emergency landing in Southampton after a cracked windscreen was detected mid-flight. The flight crew followed standard operating procedures and passengers and crew are safe and well.

Aurigny flight GR678, heading from Guernsey to Manchester, was forced to divert to Southampton airport due to a cracked windscreen experienced mid-flight. The aircraft made a precautionary emergency landing , and passengers and crew are safe and well.

Coaches were arranged to take passengers to Manchester, and a different aircraft was used for the return flight. This incident is not the only emergency landing in recent times, with a Ryanair flight making an emergency diversion to London Stansted earlier this year due to a possible fuel leak.

Other flights have also been diverted as a result of cracked windscreens, including a United Airlines flight last year and a Wizz Air flight where a passenger noticed a cracked window in the row behind her. The safety of passengers and crew is always the top priority, and airlines follow standard operating procedures to ensure their safety





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Aurigny Flight GR678 Diverted Cracked Windscreen Emergency Landing

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