UConn women's basketball dropped to 4-3 after a 65-56 loss to No. 1 South Carolina, prompting coach Geno Auriemma to criticize his team's maturity and execution.

UConn women's basketball fell to 4-3 on the season after a 65-56 loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday night. The defeat prompted head coach Geno Auriemma to deliver a blunt assessment of his team.

He said he is having a really hard time coaching this group and admitted he could use some help. The Huskies have now lost three games in November, something that has never happened in program history. The 4-3 start is their worst in four decades. It marks only the third time in that span that UConn has begun a season with more losses than wins.

Also read Geno Auriemma’s ‘At a Loss’ Admission Could Spell Trouble for UConn’s Season

The other two instances came in Auriemma's second season in 1986-87 and again in the 2023-24 season. Three years ago, the Huskies recovered from a similar start to reach the Final Four. Auriemma said the struggles are completely out of character for a program accustomed to dominance. He stated he does not even recognize the team on the court anymore.

UConn Faces Brutal Schedule of Elite Opponents

He added that the situation is incredibly frustrating and that he has never seen a UConn squad miss as many layups or commit as many stupid fouls as this one. UConn has faced a deliberately brutal schedule designed by Auriemma to test his roster against the nation's elite. The Huskies have already played No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 3 Louisville, losing all three.

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Tuesday's game against the Gamecocks was the closest of those defeats, suggesting the tough schedule may be yielding some progress in team readiness. Game flow showed UConn outscored South Carolina in three of the four quarters. But the Huskies failed to win due to catastrophic lapses in execution. The defining moment came in the final five minutes before halftime, when the Gamecocks went on a 22-2 run to build a double-digit lead that UConn could never threaten.

Auriemma pointed to that lack of resilience as evidence of significant immaturity. He reiterated that sentiment after the game. He emphasized that showing flashes of competent play makes the inconsistencies even harder for him to manage as a coach who has won twelve national championships. He bemoaned his team's inability to handle any sort of adversity, something his eight championship-winning teams were clearly adept at.

Auriemma also accepted some responsibility for the team's mental fatigue. He questioned whether he did his players a disservice by creating such a grueling gauntlet. He suggested the players might not be mentally ready for the intensity required to compete with the top-ranked teams in the country. The 18 turnovers certainly did not help, nor did shooting 27% from the field.

Sarah Strong Struggles With Team Cohesion

Auriemma said the combination of poor shooting, high turnover counts, and mental lapses has created a scenario where beating oneself is just as costly as losing to a superior opponent. Key player Sarah Strong, the reigning AP Player of the Year, continued to shine individually but struggled with the team's overall cohesion. Strong finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds but spent a significant portion of the game on the bench due to foul trouble.

Her foul trouble was not an isolated incident, as she also missed a large part of the previous game against Michigan for the same reason. Strong acknowledged the team's dysfunction. She said there must be a different intensity within the roster and that they cannot keep trying to play their own way if it does not work. She emphasized that something has to change, and that change must start with the players themselves.

Auriemma's postgame news conference made his frustration clear. He said he is having a really hard time coaching this team and that people might be able to tell. He said he has to figure it out, but it would be nice if he could get a little help. He also said the situation is just so out of character for anybody who has watched UConn play for 30-some years.

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Dawn Staley of South Carolina and Auriemma argued during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinal game on April 3, 2026. That past tension underscores the intensity of the rivalry. South Carolina remains No. 1 in the rankings, and the teams will likely meet again. A next challenge against No. 5 Duke on Saturday will serve as another critical test.

UConn Looks To Fix Issues Against Duke

The matchup will show whether UConn can identify and fix the underlying issues plaguing its season. Auriemma is facing a turnaround situation he is not used to navigating. The demeanor of his team reflects a program in uncharted territory. While there is plenty of season remaining, the early setbacks have exposed vulnerabilities that the coaching staff is trying to address.

The upcoming matchup with Duke will be pivotal in determining whether UConn can correct its course or if this rocky start will define its entire campaign. The contrast between UConn's potential and its current reality is stark. The implications of this poor start extend beyond just the win-loss record. They affect the program's national standing and conference outlook.

UConn's reputation for excellence is on the line, with fans and analysts watching closely to see if the coach can rally his team. The lack of intensity and maturity has drawn public criticism from within the locker room, signaling that the issue is deeper than just tactical adjustments. This is a moment that will test the resilience of the entire program.

As the season progresses, every game becomes a referendum on Auriemma's ability to lead this particular group through a crisis. The Huskies have shown they can compete with top teams, but they must now synchronize their efforts and eliminate the self-inflicted errors that have plagued their season. Auriemma's willingness to criticize his own schedule design shows a coach grappling with the limits of his preparation methods.

The players must now take ownership of their performance and demonstrate the mental toughness that has defined UConn basketball for decades. Until then, the Huskies remain a team under immense pressure to reinvent itself before the season slips away.