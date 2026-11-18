Aura Consortium teams up with Fairly Made to enhance luxury product traceability, integrating environmental impact data into digital product passports.

— Aura Consortium is expanding its digital product passport capabilities through a strategic partnership with French supply chain traceability platform Fairly Made, bringing environmental impact data into itsBy joining forces, Fairly Made’s supply-chain mapping and environmental impact data will be matched to relevant products and displayed directly in Aura’s DPP product.

Consumers will then be able to access information including product composition, raw material origins, manufacturing processes and environmental impact by scanning an NFC chip or QR code linked to an individual product. The deal comes as newly appointed chief executive officer Marcel Härtlein, a former Lalique executive who took the reins in January, is working to move Aura beyond its origins as a“Traceability is the foundation for a more transparent and accountable future for luxury.

Also read The 4 Zodiac Signs Known for Their Angelic and Saintly Aura

By connecting a product’s origins, journey and environmental impact, we can help brands turn information into lasting trust,” he said.

“Our partnership with Fairly Made demonstrates how this traceability can enrich the customer experience by making information clear and accessible for consumers, while providing brands with a solution that is simple to integrate. ”, he described the next phase of the consortium’s development as a move toward becoming a “value-creating industry orchestrator,” helping its members scale adoption of traceability and transparency technologies across their businesses. Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, OTB, Prada Group and Richemont.

Advertisement

It now counts more than 50 luxury brands and has registered more than 80 million products on its blockchain. Härtlein, who succeeded Romain Carrere as CEO, is working alongside newly appointed chairman Stefano Rosso, who took over the role from Prada’s Lorenzo Bertelli. One of the main challenges facing brands as they prepare for digital product passports is connecting information they have already collected across supply chains with product-level disclosures and customer-facing services.

“By connecting Fairly Made to Aura, brands streamline their compliance work and create a seamless flow of environmental data from their supply chain to each product,” said Fairly Made co-CEO Laure Betsch, adding that the integration will make impact data more accessible to consumers and help them make more informed purchasing decisions. Sustainable luxury brand Another Tomorrow will be the first to deploy the combined solution, scheduled to roll out before the end of the year.

“At Another Tomorrow, transparency is at the heart of everything we do,” said founder and co-CEO Vanessa Barboni Hallik. The passports will show environmental information along with additional product-related and after-sales services, including certificates of ownership, product storytelling and Another Tomorrow’s Authenticated Resale program. The partnership comes as the EU moves toward widespread adoption of DPPs under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, or ESPR.

Textiles are expected to be among the product categories covered by the requirements, which are expected to be unveiled in 2027. In France, a regulated environmental-cost display for clothing has also been introduced, allowing brands to voluntarily calculate and display the environmental cost of products according to a government-established methodology. These can also be incorporated into DPPs through the Aura and Fairly Made partnership.

Advertisement

Fairly Made, which provides supply-chain traceability, life-cycle assessment and ecodesign software for fashion brands, works with 130 brands and has onboarded more than 35,000 suppliers in 2026.. In the U.S., Another Tomorrow was among its first brands signed, as well as G-III Apparel Group, which manages more than 30 owned and licensed brands globally, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, BCBG, Sonia Rykiel, Vince Camuto and French Connection, among others.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerThese Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers