August 12 Total Solar Eclipse to Span Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Portugal

On August 12, a total solar eclipse will traverse a narrow path from the Arctic through Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain and Portugal. This rare celestial event, the first visible from mainland Europe since 2006 and from Spain's mainland since 1905, offers a brief period of totality. A partial eclipse will be visible across broader regions of Europe, Africa, and North America. The European Space Agency highlights the eclipse as a shared moment of wonder and scientific opportunity. Detailed viewing information, safety guidelines, and future eclipse dates are provided.

A total solar eclipse will occur on August 12 , creating a celestial spectacle visible from parts of Greenland , Iceland , northern Spain , and northeastern Portugal . This event marks the first total solar eclipse in over two years.

The eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow that fully blocks the sun's light in some areas. A partial eclipse will be visible across parts of Europe, Africa, and North America. The last total solar eclipse observable from mainland Europe was in 2006, and this August event will be the first visible from Spain's mainland since 1905. Spain will experience three solar eclipses between now and 2028.

According to the European Space Agency's director of science, Carole Mundell, a total solar eclipse is a rare moment that connects people to the universe and highlights humanity's drive to explore. The path of totality will span 5,157 miles, starting over the Arctic coastline and passing near the North Pole before moving over Greenland, Iceland, Portugal, and northern Spain.

Viewers in Greenland may see just over two minutes of totality, while those in northern Spain may only see about 20 seconds. Weather conditions will be a critical factor. As the eclipse passes over Galicia and the Balearic Islands in Spain, it will coincide with sunset, enhancing the transition from day to night. For those outside the path, a livestream will be available from Spain's Astrophysical Observatory of Javalambre in Teruel.

The next total solar eclipse will occur on August 2, 2027, visible from southern Spain, North Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen. The United States will next see a total solar eclipse on March 30, 2033, but only from Alaska. The contiguous U.S. will have to wait until August 22, 2044, with totality over North Dakota and Montana.

A coast-to-coast eclipse for the Lower 48 states will happen on August 12, 2045, with a path over California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Safe viewing requires certified eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during partial phases. Sunglasses are not sufficient. Looking at the sun through optical devices like cameras or telescopes while wearing eclipse glasses is dangerous because concentrated solar rays can damage the filter and cause severe eye injury.

Eclipses provide unique opportunities for scientific research, such as studying the sun's corona, as seen during the April 8, 2024, eclipse in Mexico





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Total Solar Eclipse August 12 Greenland Iceland Spain Portugal Partial Eclipse Path Of Totality Solar Viewing Safety Eclipse 2027 Eclipse 2045 NASA ESA

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