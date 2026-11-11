Audrina Patridge Launches New Podcast After Hitting Reality TV Milestones

Audrina Patridge, former MTV star, is debuting the educational podcast 'Say More' while referencing her past co‑star Spencer Pratt and her upcoming endeavors in the Los Angeles political arena.

Audrina Patridge, 40, the former star of The Hills, announced on May 1 that she is launching a new podcast called 'Say More' that will begin airing on Thursday. The interview with Us Weekly revealed that the show has been in production for three months and will feature experts and occasional celebrities to provide educational and inspirational content.

The Podcast Concept and Production Details

The new series, titled 'Say More', will run in a format that allows Patridge to discuss her personal experiences while delivering expert insights on a variety of topics. The launch is scheduled for Thursday, and she said that the podcast will "be so special" for listeners who want to hear about her journey beyond Instagram. In the interview, she clarified that the show will explore thematic episodes with guest experts and offer listeners a deeper look into her life after reality television.

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Connection to Former Co‑Star Spencer Pratt

Patridge, who first came into the spotlight on The Hills in 2006 when the show debuted on MTV, also expressed hopes that her former costar Spencer Pratt could become the mayor of Los Angeles. She told reporters that she was impressed by Pratt's recent public appearances and praised his podcast work. The rapport between the two former stars continues to fuel Patridge's enthusiasm for the new podcast project.

Rekindling Legacy: The Hills Revival and New Initiatives

The Hills has recently shifted its focus with the revival series 'The Hills: New Beginnings', which revived the original cast's storylines. Patridge stated that the show's pacing and storytelling differ significantly from the original format, prompting her to revisit her fan base and preserve her privacy. She advised that while she still occasionally shares life updates, she remains careful about how much she discloses publicly.

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Future Plans Beyond Entertainment

During a fundraiser for Cure Addiction Now, a nonprofit focused on advancing research and mental health solutions for substance‑use disorders, Patridge hinted at upcoming projects that extend her public service beyond podcasting. The event at the Beverly Hills Hotel gave her a platform to reflect on the importance of mental wellbeing, yet the star is also keen on new ventures that could potentially influence Los Angeles politics.

Audience Expectations and Podcast Launch

Patridge's new podcast offers a unique blend of personal narrative, expert advice, and celebrity interviews. Fans of the original series can look forward to fresh, candid material while the broader audience secures valuable educational content. With the premiere set for Thursday, listeners can expect the first episode to debut on the exact date in the upcoming week. This move positions Patridge as a media figure who blends entertainment with public speaking and advocacy.