Audrey Hepburn's Former Swiss Villa 'La Paisible' Hits the Market for $21 Million

Audrey Hepburn's former Swiss villa, 'La Paisible,' is on the market for $21 million. The 18th-century manor boasts a rich history, modern updates, and a serene five-acre park.

La Paisible , a stunning 18th-century villa in Switzerland previously owned by the iconic actress Audrey Hepburn , is now on the market. Situated in Tolochenaz, Vaud, just a short distance from Lake Geneva and the bustling city of Geneva, the manor offers an idyllic blend of history, luxury, and tranquility. Dubbed ' La Paisible ' meaning 'the peaceful' in French, the property boasts a rich history, dating back to the 18th century, with modern updates incorporated in 2001.

The three-story main home features two grand staircases, an elevator, and a total of 21 rooms, including 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The villa is nestled within a five-acre private park adorned with century-old trees and a heated pool, thoughtfully placed away from the main house. Additional amenities include two garages and ample outdoor parking for 15 more cars. The property's architectural significance is recognized with its grade 2 listed status, highlighting its cultural value for its design and history. While the exact price remains undisclosed, interested buyers are encouraged to contact Knight Frank for more information. The current owners, Katharina and Jean-Marc Beaujolin, purchased the property from Hepburn less than a decade after her ownership. Katharina, a long-time admirer of Hepburn's work, described the villa as 'a peaceful place' with an 'amazing atmosphere.' La Paisible stands as a testament to Hepburn's enduring legacy and offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history





people / 🏆 712. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Audrey Hepburn La Paisible Swiss Villa Real Estate Luxury Homes Historic Properties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leighton Meester Channels Audrey Hepburn at Critics Choice AwardsLeighton Meester attends the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards with a chic, Hepburn-inspired look. She sports baby bangs and a sophisticated bun, complementing a custom Dior dress. She and her husband, Adam Brody, celebrate his Best Actor win, solidifying their love story.

Read more »

Audrey Hepburn's Timeless Style: 11 Pieces We Think She'd Wear in 2025Audrey Hepburn's iconic style continues to inspire fashionistas today. This article presents 11 modern pieces that embody her timeless elegance, perfect for building a capsule wardrobe and channeling her classic look.

Read more »

Audrey Hepburn's Love Life: A Look Back at the Actress's Romantic HistoryThis article explores the fascinating love life of legendary actress Audrey Hepburn, highlighting her relationships with James Hanson, Mel Ferrer, Andrea Dotti, and Robert Wolders.

Read more »

Ivanka Trump Can Recreate Audrey Hepburn’s Gown, but She’s Not Fooling AnyoneIvanka Trump's decision to wear a recreation of the 'Sabrina' gown is ironic.

Read more »

Ivanka Trump steals from Audrey Hepburn to create ‘princess moment’ at dad’s inaugural ballIt’s perhaps not surprising that Ivanka Trump would try to emulate Hepburn, who won an Oscar for her role as a princess in ‘Roman Holiday’ and became a style icon while playing a …

Read more »

Ivanka Trump channels Audrey Hepburn in custom Givenchy gown for 2025 Liberty BallThe archival look was inspired by a past style worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Read more »