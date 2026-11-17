Audra McDonald hosts the Rockefeller Center tree lighting on NBC. Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morissette, and others perform live. Tune in Dec 2 at 8 pm ET for the festive broadcast.

Academy Award and Tony-winning actress Audra McDonald has been officially confirmed to host the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The National Broadcasting Company ( NBC) announced on Tuesday, November 17, that the celebrated performer will lead the two-hour live special from its flagship building in New York City.

Star-Studded Musical Lineup and Broadcast Details

McDonald will guide viewers through a festive evening featuring a diverse array of musical talent. The broadcast lineup includes performances by Grammy-winning pop star Kelly Clarkson, gospel icon Kirk Franklin, country legend Wynonna Judd, singer-songwriter JYT, country star Brad Paisley, and rising artist Alex Warren.

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Adding to the holiday spirit, Alanis Morissette is scheduled to perform during the event. Her appearance coincides with the rollout of her new Christmas album, marking a significant musical release for the veteran artist. The program is set to air live on Tuesday, December 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Audiences can watch the iconic New York City evergreen light up for the first time on NBC and stream the special on Peacock.

Recent Career Achievements for Host Audra McDonald

McDonald's selection to host the prestigious ceremony follows a period of significant professional momentum. She recently received an early holiday gift in the form of a Grammy nomination. McDonald was nominated alongside Ariana Grande for their duet performance of "For Good" at the 2027 Grammy Nominations event.

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Her recent schedule has been equally demanding and high-profile. McDonald delivered notable performances at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Additionally, she performed at Lincoln Center on Monday, November 16. During this engagement, industry observers noted her potential interest in recording the theme song for the next James Bond film.

The speculation regarding a James Bond theme follows the announcement that Robert Pattinson has been cast in the franchise. McDonald's vocal prowess and stage presence continue to position her as a leading figure in both musical theater and contemporary music. Her dual roles as a Broadway legend and recording artist make her an ideal choice for the tree lighting.

The History and Scale of the Rockefeller Center Tree

The tree lighting ceremony remains one of New York City's most cherished traditions, with roots dating back to the Great Depression era. This year's centerpiece is a massive Norway spruce sourced from West Edmeston, New York. The tree stands 76 feet tall and spans 50 feet wide.

The sheer volume of the evergreen is substantial, with the tree weighing approximately 11 tons. It will be decorated with tens of thousands of lights to create a dazzling visual display for spectators and television viewers. The centerpiece of the decoration is a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star topper that will crown the tree.

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The combination of Audra McDonald's hosting duties, the star-studded musical performances, and the historic scale of the tree ensures that the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting remains a major cultural event. The broadcast on December 2 will bring this festive spectacle to households across the country.