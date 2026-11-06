Audits add to evidence of rampant incompetence in local governments

Administrators seem content with mediocrity or worse.

A broken city streetlight is shown on Pentuckett Avenue in Azalea Park in San Diego on Oct. 26. According to Margo Highhorse-Verhoek, who lives nearby, a request for repairs was submitted more than a year ago.

): Recent reports issued by City Auditor Andy Hanau are valuable gifts. Audits result in direct attention being paid to costly problems and provide recommendations for correcting or improving conditions. City administrators seem content to operate with an obvious lack of effectiveness and efficiency. There seems to be no accountability nor consequences for unacceptable operational performance.

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We don’t need trash can inspectors. We don’t need more midlevel managers and directors who aren’t paying attention. To make a lasting difference, we need more city auditors who make those responsible address the costly problems they’re ignoring. The Oct. 27 report on the city streetlight backlog audit once again confirms my humble opinion that thanks to some of the most dysfunctional city and county governments in California, Union-Tribune journalists have the best job security in town!

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Between the county supervisors, the sheriff, and the San Diego mayor and City Council, there is just one story after another of how local taxpayers continue to suffer at the hands of our incompetent local government leaders. They are elected politicians who more often than not have no background or experience in operating and managing huge, complex corporations like our city and county governments.

So it’s no surprise that our local governments make so many bad and costly decisions that harm taxpayers and lead to lawsuits. And the streetlight audit report is a zinger!