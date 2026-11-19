Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton discuss how their film about an unhappy couple and a swing-pair upstairs has resonated with viewers, with some thanking the cast for helping them resolve relationship issues or for encouraging divorces.

as a couple whose marriage is on the rocks. They’re both unfulfilled in their careers, and their relationship is marked by an underlying malaise and lack of intimacy.

Enter the noisy couple upstairs, a retired firefighter and widow played by Edward Norton and a sexologist played by. The four get together for a dinner party and things go awry when it’s revealed that all that ruckus upstairs comes from regular sex parties, and the couple in question likes to swing. The movie’s been a critical and commercial hit, and the talk of the town with Oscars campaigning underway.

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But Cruz said the stars of the film are also hearing from audiences that the film hit a nerve, so much so that some couples are calling it quits. Exploring contemporary coupledom with a confident touch, director Olivia Wilde gets the best out of Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

“Some people even write to us to tell us that they are thanking us for their divorce, which the movie, I think, is very honest and it can bring up conversations that are necessary,” Cruz told “And some people are telling us, ‘Oh, thank you. This actually helped us to solve a problem in the relationship,’ and some people are thanking us straight for their divorce. ”that audiences are similarly gushing to him about the movie, “People are almost tearful.

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They’re like: ‘I haven’t had a good, adult laugh that made me feel seen in a long time. ’”“Most people feel alone inside the dysfunction of their relationship — worried it’s only the two of you having these problems. Universality is a relief. It lets you forgive yourself a lot.

”I was surprised by the way married men acted around me. I noticed that men kept at a distance, were tense and side-eyed me around their wives. According to Wilde, who directed the film, it’s a terribly common issue in American marriages that after the couple welcomes a child, their sex life becomes deprioritized and the yearning for more becomes taboo.

“It’s that American sense of duty: I have begun this marriage, I will complete it, I will muscle through,” she told the Guardian. “The puritanical roots of our culture mean it’s not only shameful to value pleasure, but also to admit defeat.... Pleasure and your continuing exploration of it is secondary to keeping the family unit intact. ”Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well.

Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.