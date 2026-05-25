Audience vs Critic Reviews on Rosamund Pike's Ladies First

A Netflix comedy starring Rosamund Pike about a woman who runs a con on the elderly but later finds herself in over her head when a young, highly entitled person forces her into a dangerous scheme. It received mixed reviews from cinema-goers and critics alike, with many saying it was a big waste of talent.

Critics and audiences have disagreed on Rosamund Pike ’s new Netflix comedy. Officially Rotten Tomatoes has recorded a negative score of 18% for critics but boasts a healthier audience rating of 68%.

Co-starring Sacha Baron Cohen, the movie was received as a waste of its talented leads by professional reviewers. The movie explores sexism in the corporate world and is praised by audience members as a satire that alludes to the issue.

However, critics find its comic timing, handling of the topic, and gender-related humor crude and outdated. Some audience members even accuse professional reviewers of being biased against Pike’s films, which have a better track record with audience scores than critics. This Netflix comedy may still fall towards the bottom when it comes to its star’s critics’ score history but is closer to the top in terms of audience scores





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Ladies First Critics Audience Netflix Comedy Rosamund Pike

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