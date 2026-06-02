Audience member steps in to play piano during live performance of La La Land

A 21-year-old audience member stepped in to play the piano during a live performance of La La Land in concert after the pianist fell ill. Sterling Nasa successfully performed the piano part for the remainder of the concert, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

Audience member Sterling Nasa stepped in to play the piano during a live performance of La La Land in concert after the pianist fell ill.

Nasa, a 21-year-old student at the University of Sydney, was attending the show in Sydney where a live orchestra performs the film's score as the movie plays on screen. The film's Oscar-winning composer and conductor, Justin Hurwitz, revealed that the pianist had fallen ill during the intermission and asked the audience whether anyone could play the piano and sight-read music. The crowd erupted in applause as Nasa volunteered and he was brought on stage to take the keyboardist's place.

Nasa successfully performed the piano part for the remainder of the concert. He plays piano and organ and is the bagpipes tutor at his old school, but was still hesitant when Hurwitz made the announcement.

However, he took a leap of faith and ended up improvising, earning him a standing ovation from the audience. Hurwitz called Nasa's feat 'remarkable' and praised his ability to play a difficult and intricate solo on the fly with no rehearsal. Nasa, a longtime fan of Hurwitz's work, said it was an unforgettable experience to play one of his favourite soundtracks.

He was especially nervous about playing the piece 'Start a Fire' by John Legend, which is a difficult and intricate solo. However, he took a leap of faith and ended up improvising, earning him a standing ovation from the audience. Audience member Maddie Corwin, who filmed the viral moment, said it was a 'unique' experience and added that she had 'never seen a professional production just stop and ask if anyone in the audience can step in and perform.

' She said the audience was rooting for Nasa, and that he did a great job. The experience 'exemplified what La La Land is about… artists chasing their dreams.

' Nasa has no current plans to pursue a professional career in music, but Hurwitz said he definitely has the talent for that path in life. 'I don't know what he's most passionate about,' Hurwitz said. 'Maybe he likes international relations a little more than music. But that's what La La Land is about. You've got to do what you love the most.





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