British police have evacuated over 12,000 fans from a Don Tolliver concert after an unknown substance was released in the crowd.

British police have evacuated over 12,000 fans from a Don Tolliver concert after an unknown substance was released in the crowdMore than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert by American rapper Don Toliver after an unknown substance was released in the crowd, British police said Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the Co-op Live arena after reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue. The force declared a “major incident,” which allows different emergency services to coordinate their response.

Also read Suspenden concierto de rapero Don Toliver en Manchester por liberación de sustancia desconocida

Concertgoer Ben Stevenson told the Manchester Evening News said he was in the standing area of the arena when he “started coughing and eyes were kind of itchy. ” He said Toliver left the stage and the venue lights came on, but it was not until almost an hour later that an announcement was made saying “due to a unforeseen issue the show is over and please make your way out at your own pace.

” One person was taken to a hospital and more than 50 were assessed at the scene, with some reporting eye and respiratory symptoms, the North West Ambulance Service said.2 dead after helicopter crashes into hillside in Temecula Police Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker said “anyone who has left the event and since become unwell is advised to attend their local hospital. ” “We will now begin to fully understand what this substance was and how this incident came about,” she said.

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Co-op Live, which opened in 2024, is about 2 miles from Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed when a bomber blew himself up during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. Co-op Live said in a statement that venue bosses were working with police to identify the cause of the incident.

Grammy Award- nominated trap and R&B rapper-singer Toliver, who features on the soundtrack to the new “Grand Theft Auto” game, is scheduled to perform at London’s O2 Arena on Monday and OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday as part of his Nitrous tour.2 dead after helicopter crashes into hillside in Temecula