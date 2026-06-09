Audible To Launch Podcast Series About Steven Spielberg Impersonator

Audible is set to launch SPLBERG, an investigative podcast series about Jonathan Taylor Spielberg.

an investigative podcast series about Jonathan Taylor Spielberg, a man who convinced an entire Catholic high school in suburban Virginia that he was the nephew of the legendary filmmakerThe series runs eight episodes and investigates the case through interviews with former classmates, detectives, and lawyers.

The official synopsis reads: “As Webster revisits events that unfolded in the late 1990s, she uncovers new details and perspectives that challenge how the story was understood at the time. Years in the making, the series combines extensive original reporting with unprecedented access to key figures connected to the case, including Jonathan Taylor Spielberg himself.

”Andrew Scott & George MacKay Lead Voice Cast Of Russell Tovey's Debut Novel 'Starlings', Which Is Being Published By Audible “This story may, on the surface, seem like a quirky 90s, weird and funny thing that happened in a school. Strange, but harmless,” Webster said in a statement.

“When it first came to me, I walked away, and then ended up with my own moral decision to make. The way I came back to it is part of the story itself.

I am a journalist, a producer, a survivor, and all of those things shaped every decision I made.is one of the strangest stories I’ve ever told – and my attempt to close the gap between the version that gets told and the version that is true, on behalf of people who deserved better. You are about to go on a wild ride, and I promise you, you will never guess where this goes.

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