Audible is trying to make it easier to find audiobooks you’ll actually like

Audible’s new audio discovery feature will read you an AI overview of your next audiobook.﻿

Audible’s new audio discovery feature will read you an AI overview of your next audiobook. ﻿is a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture.

Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews. Audible is introducing an AI-assisted synopsis feature that’s designed to help users determine whether they’ll enjoy an audiobook before they jump in and start listening to it. The new audio discovery feature combines audiobook samples, AI overviews, and author commentary to give users more information before choosing their next story, in addition to recommended audiobook collections that are personalized to individual listening tastes.

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Audio discovery provides a soundbite synopsis, with the aim of preventing Audible users from having to research titles on other platforms. The feature plays users a snippet of the audiobook and a brief AI-generated overview including its themes and listener reactions, drawing from reviews and other publicly available data. It can also include commentary from an author or Audible editor, which is pulled directly from past Audible interviews.

“Picking your next listen should feel like getting a tip from a friend. With audio discovery, you’ll get a quick audio take on why the title might be right for you, from our editors, fellow listeners, or even the author,” Audible chief product officer Andy Tsao said in the announcement.

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“Some of the best listening experiences are those rare finds or hidden gems, and we want to make those great discoveries happen more often and more easily. ” Audio discovery is rolling out on select English-language titles in the US, with plans to eventually expand to other regions. Audible is also using AI to personalize audiobook collections around users’ listening tastes, in an effort to make titles that don’t appear on best-selling lists easier to discover.

Like audio discovery, these personalized collections are rolling out to customers in the US, and also include commentary from Audible’s editors.which provides spoiler-free audio summaries of what the user has already listened to. These are now available for a “select set” of additional English-language titles in the US, according to Audible, with a broader rollout planned to start in December. Jensen Huang might be plotting a return and more of the latest Nvidia drama.

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