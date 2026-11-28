Audible is paying you to subscribe to its Black Friday deal—Here’s what to listen to first
You read that right.
of your choice for $1 every month for three months .
In addition to three months for $0.99/month, you’ll also get $20 of Audible credit added to your account. This credit can be used on any audiobooks in Audible’s catalog. Unlike the Audible Standard monthly credit, anything you buy with this additional $20 in credit is yours to keep even in the event that you cancel your subscription. Discounted audiobooks after your one credit per month is used These are a few of the celebrity memoirs currently climbing Audible’s charts.
Some are brand new while others are a few years old . Early deals run throughout November, with many discounts just as good as the main event. Track our best deals and make a plan so you don’t miss out on the goods you really want. TLDR: it depends.
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