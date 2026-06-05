Audi's Stunning New Nuvolari Supercar Is A Tri-Motor Plug-In Hybrid

Audi’s most powerful car ever pairs three tiny axial flux motors with a screaming V-8 engine.

With a whopping 987 horsepower on tap, the limited-run supercar ties the original Bugatti Veyron. But while the Veyron had a huge, W16 engine doing the heavy lifting, the spaceship-like Nuvolari has electric power on its side.

This is the Audi Nuvolari, the German automaker’s most powerful production car ever. With up to 987 horsepower on tap, the angular Nuvolari is as powerful as the original Bugatti Veyron. Unlike the legendary Veyron, however, the Nuvolari has a much smaller gas engine. So, how did Audi stuff this much power into a car that has half the displacement and half the cylinders of the Veyron?

Simple: electric motors and batteries. While the 2005 Bugatti Veyron is powered by a marvelous 8-liter, W16 lump, the new Audi Nuvolari has a 4-liter V-8 engine sitting behind the driver and passenger. It also has not one, not two, but three oil-cooled axial flux electric motors that chime in when necessary, providing extra oomph, as well as enabling a modern iteration of Audi’s legendary Quattro all-wheel drive system.

Two electric motors power the front wheels, providing up to 1,585 pound-feet of torque and supporting variable torque distribution. A third axial flux motor is sandwiched between the mid-mounted V-8 engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Each of the three electric motors makes up to 147 hp .

Meanwhile, the gas engine can rev up to 10,000 rpm and delivers a maximum of 788 hp and 538.4 lb-ft of torque. A 7.3-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that can be topped up from a Level 2 charger or through the car’s regenerative braking ties everything together. In other words,’s most powerful and fastest road car, with a top speed of 217 miles per hour, is a plug-in hybrid.

So much for the argument that The German automaker didn’t say how many miles the Nuvolari can drive on electricity with a full battery, but it should be more than the roughly 5-10 miles that the Lamborghini Temerario, which has a similar powertrain but a smaller battery, can do. Compared to conventional electric motors, axial flux motors are considerably smaller and lighter, enabling automakers to integrate them in smaller packages without compromising performance.

The Audi Nuvolari pays tribute to Tazio Nuvolari, a legendary Italian race driver who won races in the late 1930s behind the wheel of Auto Union-badged cars—the precursors to the Audi we know today. While similar in shape to the discontinued R8, the new Nuvolari supercar is not its successor.

Instead, Audi wants to make a statement, building just 499 units of its new flagship, each with an eye-watering starting price of roughly $700,000 .2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV Review: Does A Plug Make America's Best-Selling SUV Better? Volkswagen Compares Gas Cars To Horses, Says That EVs Are Plain Better





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