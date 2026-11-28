Audi launches the new A2 e-tron, a retro-inspired electric hatchback serving as the brand's most affordable EV, bridging nostalgia with modern efficiency and urban mobility.

Audi has officially confirmed the pricing and full technical specifications for the reborn Audi A2 e-tron, marking its return as the brand's most efficient and affordable electric vehicle. The entry-level Technik trim starts at £32,850 in the United Kingdom, positioning the compact hatchback as a direct contender in the premium urban EV segment. First deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2027, fulfilling a long-awaited promise from the German manufacturer to reintroduce the cult-classic nameplate with modern electrification.

The new A2 e-tron represents a strategic shift for Audi, serving as the brand's gateway into the electric ecosystem for new customers. It is the first premium model to enter the growing retro-inspired EV market, a trend currently being pursued by major manufacturers such as Renault, Volkswagen, and Citroën. By combining nostalgic design cues with contemporary technology, Audi aims to attract buyers who want a premium badge at an accessible price point without compromising on core efficiency values.

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Performance and range figures for the A2 e-tron significantly outpace several key competitors. The range-topping variant achieves a maximum range of 397 miles on a single charge, surpassing the Cupra Born which offers up to 388 miles. This top-tier model accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 5.7 seconds with 322bhp, delivering a driving experience that rivals hot hatchbacks like the Cupra Born itself. The fastest version provides serious performance credentials while maintaining the efficiency standards expected from an Audi electric vehicle.

For daily urban commuting, the entry-level 125kW model offers a more modest but highly practical 244-mile range. This variant completes the 0-62 mph sprint in 8.8 seconds with a top speed of 99.4 mph, yet reviewers note it remains responsive and punchy in city environments. The light chassis and nippy handling make it particularly engaging for urban drivers, while the firm suspension setup provides a composed ride that effectively absorbs rough road surfaces without sacrificing comfort.

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Charging infrastructure support is a key feature of the new A2 e-tron, with the vehicle capable of accepting up to 183kW of DC fast charging power. Audi reports that charging from 10 to 80 percent takes only 24 minutes, and drivers can add approximately 124 miles of range in just ten minutes at compatible chargers. Furthermore, the A2 introduces bidirectional vehicle-to-load capability, allowing it to power external electronic devices, and vehicle-to-grid charging, which enables owners to sell excess electricity back to the grid during peak price hours.

The interior design maintains Audi's signature stealth-wealth aesthetic but utilizes cost-effective materials to keep the starting price accessible. Lower trim levels feature cloth upholstery and harder plastics, a necessary compromise for an entry-level model, while higher trims introduce suede finishes for a more tactile experience. Despite these material differences, the technological suite remains sophisticated, featuring a curved panoramic display and Virtual Cockpit Plus that mirror those found in more expensive Audi siblings.

Connectivity is centered around a 12.8-inch central touchscreen that provides excellent integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The interface is widely regarded as one of the most user-friendly in the industry, offering seamless connectivity and intuitive controls. Audi has also introduced a Connected Work feature in the A2, the first vehicle to include this system, which allows AI to act as a personal assistant by integrating with Microsoft 365 to manage meetings, notifications, and calendar appointments.

Practicality remains a strong suit for the compact hatchback, with interior space that punches above its weight class. Audi tested the vehicle with a six-foot-tall colleague, finding ample headroom and legroom in the rear seats. Storage solutions are maximized throughout the cabin, featuring numerous cubbies and compartments, a 396-litre boot that exceeds the capacity of the Volvo EX30, and a 13-litre front trunk specifically designed for charging cables.

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The model range includes four distinct variants, all equipped with rear-wheel drive and different power outputs. Alongside the entry-level 125kW, options include a 140kW, a 170kW, and the flagship 240kW model. The Sport trim starts at £35,425, adding convenience features and improved audio, while the S-Line starts at £38,025 with sportier styling and black aesthetic packages. The range-topping Edition 1 is priced from £48,975 to £51,505, including advanced suspension and camera systems.

The original Audi A2, which debuted in 2000, was discontinued in 2005 due to prohibitive production costs associated with its lightweight aluminium space frame. Despite selling around 176,000 units globally, the company incurred losses of £4,000 to £6,000 per vehicle, totaling approximately £1.1 billion over its six-year run. The new A2 e-tron aims to avoid these financial pitfalls by leveraging modern manufacturing efficiencies while retaining the efficient spirit of the original.

Audi is positioning the A2 e-tron as a smart entry point into the premium electric market, hoping to capture buyers who might otherwise look at non-luxury competitors. The success of this model could determine the future of small-format premium EVs in Europe and beyond. With its blend of retro styling, competitive pricing, and superior efficiency, the A2 e-tron represents a calculated gamble by Audi to reignite interest in its heritage namesakes.