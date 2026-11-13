Audi Reveals How Much Its Nuvolari Supercar Will Cost

Audi has revealed that the Nuvolari will cost $700,000 when it goes on sale. Only 182 examples of the vehicle will be shipped to the U.S.

. The model, easily the most expensive new Audi ever, will also be rare, with fewer than 200 units destined for the U.S.Rimac Will Wind Down Production of Its Electric Nevera Hypercar by Year’s EndThat price tag will likely come as a shock to most people familiar with the brand.

The most expensive Audi prior to the Nuvolari was the, which also happens to be the closest thing the new model has to a predecessor. In 2023, its final year of availability, a limited-edition variant called the V10 GT edition was available for a starting price of $253,290. That makes the new supercar nearly three times as expensive.

Also read Audi Nuvolari: 182 Units for the US at $700,000+ Each

It is also significantly more expensive than Lamborghini’s current entry-level supercar, the, with which it shares a plug-in hybrid architecture and other hardware . The Raging BullOf course, the Nuvolari is really like nothing else we’ve ever seen from Audi. Its predecessor may now be viewed as a supercar, but was originally sold as a sports car. But the Nuvolari is a supercar through and through.

The model, which is named after Italian race car driver Tazio Nuvolari, pairs a bold minimalist design with the most potent powertrain in the brand’s history. The setup consists of a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, a trio of electric motors, and a 7.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that combine to deliver 987 hp.

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Thanks to all this grunt, Audi says the car will be able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed greater than 217 mph, which will make it one of theAnd, in true supercar fashion, securing a Nuvolari may turn out to be quite the ordeal. We’ve known it was going to be rare: When Audi first unveiled the finished car in June, it said it intended to build just 499 examples.

Of that number, just 182 will make it across the Atlantic. Because of that, those looking to reserve a Nuvolari will want to reach out to Audi about doing so as soon as possible. Deliveries of the supercar, to the U.S. and the rest of the world, are not expected to commence until 2028. Bryan Hood is a digital staff writer at Robb Report.

Before joining the magazine, he worked for the New York Post, Artinfo and New York magazine, where he covered everything from celebrity gossip to…One of the Rarest Lamborghini Diablos Will Soon Be up for Grabs