Dominant College Basketball star celebrated her latest relationship milestone that left her fans' hearts melting in a gushing tribute to her boyfriend on social media

College Basketball star Audi Crooks melted fans’ hearts with a tribute social media post to her boyfriend to celebrate their two-year anniversary. Crooks, 21, has built a formidable reputation in collegiate basketball, playing for Iowa State before joining Oklahoma State earlier this year.

The center snatched thetournament single-game scoring record for a freshman, the Cyclones’ single-game scoring record, and the Big 12 record for the fastest player to reach 2,000 career points. Draft once she completes her senior season with the Cowgirls. And by her side is her boyfriend, Alex Kenward, an offensive lineman for Sacramento State. The pair have been dating for two years, having started dating while Crooks was breaking records with the Cyclones.

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“Two trips around the sun with my favorite person,” Crooks captioned the post, alongside pictures with Kenward, including a childhood photo of the football player. “I love you so much,” Kenward responded. Fans were also gushing in the comments section about the happy couple.