AUD/USD Softeness: RBA Rate Cut Bets Drive Decline

The AUD/USD pair weakens as speculation of an RBA rate cut mounts. While the RBA's anticipated decision is expected to impact the AUD negatively, potential delays in US tariffs and weaker US economic data could offer some support for the Australian currency.

The AUD/USD pair weakened to around 0.6345 during the early Asian session on Monday. Rising speculation of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia ( RBA ) is dragging the Australian Dollar (AUD) lower against the US Dollar (USD). All eyes will be on the RBA interest rate decision on Tuesday. The Australian central bank is widely expected to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.10%, the first rate reduction in four years, at the end of its two-day policy meeting.

The RBA's dovish bets are likely to weigh on the AUD against the USD for the time being. However, the downside of the AUD might be capped due to the delay in the implementation of US President Donald Trump's tariff proposals. The process of Trump's ultimate tariff policies might take longer than many analysts had initially anticipated. Westpac analysts are leaning toward further gains in the AUD in the near term. Additionally, disappointing US economic data could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback. Data released by the US Census Bureau on Friday showed that US Retail Sales declined by 0.9% in January from the 0.7% increase (revised from 0.4%) in December. This figure came in weaker than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%





